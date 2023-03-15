Real Madrid hosts liverpool in the second leg of their Champions League duel! Catch our Champions League odds series, starring our Real Madrid-Liverpool prediction and pick.

Real Madrid has a 1-1-1 record this March. They hope to build on their two-game unbeaten run after notching a 3-1 win over Espanyol and a goalless draw with Real Betis in La Liga.

Liverpool’s performance after their first leg duel in Anfield resulted in 2-1-1 outings. A zero-goal deadlock with Crystal Palace was followed by a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton and a 7-0 victory over Manchester City, but they went flat-footed against Bournemouth in a 1-0 loss.

Here are the Real Madrid-Liverpool soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Real Madrid-Liverpool Odds

Real Madrid: +125

Liverpool: +190

Draw: +290

Over 2.5 Goals: -186

Under 2.5 Goals: +150

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Liverpool

TV: DAZN, TUDN USA, Univision

Stream: DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, ViX+

Time: 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT

Why Real Madrid Can Beat Liverpool

The Los Blancos hurdled through Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, and Liverpool last year to capture their 14th European Cup title, making them the most successful club in European Cup history. Despite a drop in form in the previous matches to start 2023, Real Madrid is still imposing itself as one of the most feared squads around Europe.

After their 5-2 outing in Anfield, Real Madrid has got some good results. They drew with Atletico Madrid and Real Betis in Spain’s top flight, while their latest outing was a 3-1 victory over Espanyol. However, they lost the El Clasico to Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals, where Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, and Ousmane Dembele were absent.

They are hoping to retain their La Liga title despite a nine-point gap by Barcelona. Although they lost the Supercopa de Espana to Barca, Real Madrid still has a good chance to snatch this silverware. They have already won the UEFA Super Cup against Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt and the Club World Cup earned against Al-Hilal Saudi. Real will be making their fifth battle with Liverpool since 2018. The Vikings have won six of their last seven games against the Reds; the only blemish in their record against Liverpool was a goalless draw in the second leg of their quarterfinals bout in Anfield last 2021. Vinicius Junior leads Real Madrid with six goals in European competition, followed by Rodrygo with three. Real Madrid has found the back of the net 20 times, 13 of which came from assists.

Carlo Ancelotti will continue to deploy Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema, and Vinicius Junior in Madrid’s front. Ferland Mendy and David Alaba will be absent from this fixture. Los Blancos will need to match the aggression they made in the previous seven Champions League games, where they averaged 7.1 shots on target, 6.1 corner kicks, and 2.9 goals per game.

Why Liverpool Can Beat Real Madrid

After a bad run in the early parts of the 2022-2023 campaign, Liverpool has gradually found its form, which they surely need in this desperate time. Liverpool has now climbed to sixth in the Premier League standings; their current placement gives them a slot in the UEFA Conference League next season. Exits in the FA CUp and Carabao Cup will give the Reds a sharp focus on the Prem and Champions League, but they will need outstanding results.

Liverpool had a gloomy atmosphere in Anfield in the first-leg match against today’s hosts. Liverpool got the early lead within 14 minutes thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez. However, the Spaniards never lost their composure and blasted five goals in the match. Liverpool also had their biggest win against rivals Manchester United, where they found the back of the net seven times. That game saw Salah, Nunez, and Cody Gakpo score a brace, as well as Roberto Firmino’s 88th-minute effort. In that game, Salah was also crowned as the franchise leader in goals scored, surpassing the club record held by Robbie Fowler. However, the Reds were humbled by newly-promoted AFC Bournemouth in the Vitality Stadium. The Cherries took the lead 28 minutes into the game, and the Reds did not take advantage of their 69% ball possession during that match.

The key to Liverpool’s win here is to replicate their group-stage performance. They have fielded 17 goals in six matches, 12 of which came from assists. They are also tallying 18.2 total shots and 7.7 corners per game. These stats should see a significant boost, especially with the amazing display of Gakpo, Nunez, and Salah, as well as the improvements of Stefan Bajcetic, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Harvey Elliott.

Another key for Jurgen Klopp’s squad to win the match at Anfield is their ability to press very high and to do it throughout the entire game. Real Madrid has struggled at times with this type of play. Thus, Liverpool should utilize this strategy and Real Madrid might not have a way out of it.

Luis Diaz, Joe Gomez, Thiago Alcantara, and Calvin Ramsay make up Liverpool’s confirmed absentees. Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino should also see time as substitute forwards. Virgil Van Dijk will link up with Ibrahima Konate as center-backs, while Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold will add more creative tactics as quality wingbacks.

Final Real Madrid-Liverpool Prediction & Pick

Real Madrid knows how to please their fans, and with a three-goal advantage last time-out, the Spaniards will march on to get to the next round. This will be a high-scoring game once again. The Reds would have to work a miracle to overtake the Spanish giants.

Final Real Madrid-Liverpool Prediction & Pick: Real Madrid (+125), Over 2.5 goals (-186)