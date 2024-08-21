During Olivia Rodrigo's fourth of six Guts World Tour shows in Los Angeles, California, on August 20, 2024, Chappell Roan joined her on stage. They also recreated an iconic TikTok trend.

In between performances of “Jealousy, Jealousy” and “Happier,” Rodrigo and Roan performed a cover of “Hot to Go!” As she introduced her, Rodrigo teased Roan as a “powerful” artist.

“I've known this next artist for about four years now, and two years ago, she actually opened for me on the Sour Tour in San Fransisco,” Rodrigo teased. “I was so lucky to have her open for me for a lot of the Guts World Tour dates earlier this year. I absolutely adore her — I think she is one of the most singular, inspiring, [and] powerful artists I've ever had the pleasure of meeting. And I'm so excited because she's gonna sing one of my favorite songs of all time with me tonight.”

In response, Roan simply said, “Thank you.” They then performed “Hot to Go!” and taught the audience how to dance.

Additionally, the two filmed a TikTok together. They recreated the “I hope she plays” joke using”Hot to Go!” as the punchline.

“I hope she plays ‘Hot to Go!'” Rodrigo says.

“This is an Olivia Rodrigo concert, b***h,” Roan replies before the video cuts to them performing that night.

Chappell Roan and Olivia Rodrigo's relationship

As Rodrigo noted, Roan has opened for her several times already. The first time was when Rodrigo performed in San Fransisco, California, on May 27, 2022, on the Sour Tour.

Roan opened for Rodrigo during most of the first North American leg of the Guts World Tour. She opened the first 24 dates of the tour.

Olivia Rodrigo's 2024 Guts Tour

The 2024 Guts World Tour is Olivia Rodrigo's second headlining tour. It is in support of her sophomore album, Guts. The tour began on February 23, 2024, with a show in Palm Springs, California.

Her second tour is a lot more expansive tour than Rodrigo's last. The Guts World Tour will consist of five legs and 94 shows from February 22, 2024, to October 22, 2024.

She is currently closing out her six-night stay in Inglewood, California, near LA. The first four shows took place at Kia Forum before she moved to the Intuit Dome on August 20. The final show of this leg will take place on August 21. From there, Rodrigo will travel to Asia for shows in Thailand, South Korea, China, Japan, and Singapore.

Guts has been a big hit for Rodrigo. Her sophomore album featured hit singles like “Vampire,” “Bad Idea Right?” and “Get Him Back!”At the Grammys, Rodrigo was nominated for six awards, including Album of the Year. However, she went home empty-handed.

This was the follow-up to Rodrigo's debut album, Sour. That was similarly a big hit, featuring songs like “Good 4 U” and “Drivers License,” and won three Grammys. She won Best Pop Vocal Album, Best New Artist, and Best Pop Solo Performance.