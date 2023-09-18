Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said that there is no timeline on Austin Ekeler's return from his ankle injury, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

Austin Ekeler injured his ankle in the Week 1 loss at home to the Miami Dolphins. Ekeler missed practice early on in the week to attend his agent's funeral, but later on it was decided that he would not play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Now, the fact that Ekeler has no timeline for a return is concerning.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It is also ill timing for Ekeler, who is in a contract year and was given incentives this offseason to boost his potential payday in 2023.

The Chargers started the season 0-2. They lost both games narrowly. The loss to the Dolphins was by two points, and the loss to the Titans was in overtime. The offense has produced in both games, especially through the air with Justin Herbert. However, it does hurt for Justin Herbert to lose his best check down option.

With no timeline available for Ekeler, it will be worth monitoring whether or not the Chargers place him on injured reserve this week. If they do that, it means that Ekeler would miss the next four games at least.

The Chargers will play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. It will be a battle of 0-2 teams. It is nearly essential for both the Chargers and Vikings to win that game. The odds of making the playoffs after starting the season 0-3 are slim.

All eyes turn to Ekeler's designation when the first injury report comes out this week.