The Los Angeles Chargers keep on Chargering. No matter what they do, it feels like they’ll never stop.

They are 0-2 to start the 2023 season after losing games to the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans, the latter of which went into overtime. Justin Herbert's immense talent is obvious but he and the team just don’t come up big as often as they should, even as the roster continues to add talent.

The Chargers know the expectations they have to win and feel the disappointment when they come up short. Linebacker Kenneth Murray explained the feeling after the game, according to Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times.

“We have a standard. We expect to win. When we don’t win, it sucks,” Murray said, via the Los Angeles Times.

An 0-2 start doesn’t mean the Chargers' season is over. But they are certainly on high alert. They have to face the Kansas City Chiefs twice this year along with the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens, just to name a few of the solid teams on their schedule. Austin Ekler dealing with an ankle injury that sidelined him for Week 2 doesn’t help matters. But it also wouldn’t excuse any more disappointing defeats.

Joey Bosa being active and having a solid game in Week 2 is certainly promising. The Chargers very clearly need help on defense and having one of the best edge rushers in the game back to full health would be. But more than that, they simply need to execute in crunch time and put their stars in optimal positions. And those stars have to come through.

While the Chargers only had to win one more game than the prior year to qualify for the 2022 playoffs, it was the next step toward building a contender. The expectations are higher and not meeting them could — and should — necessitate major shake-ups.

Head coach Brandon Staley's job as the head coach has been under scrutiny for quite some time now. The Chargers have games against the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders before their bye week in Week 5. If they don’t start putting it together soon, it's not crazy to suggest Staley loses his job.