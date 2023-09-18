In Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season, the Los Angeles Chargers experienced a devastating overtime defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Titans. Despite having an opportunity to secure victory in the closing moments, the Chargers' fate was sealed by a Titans field goal. While multiple factors contributed to this loss, there were four individuals within the Chargers organization who bore the brunt of responsibility for the outcome.

The Chargers' Week 2 Setback

The Los Angeles Chargers find themselves solely accountable for their winless start to the NFL season. Both losses accumulated by a mere five-point margin. As such, the disappointment of being 0-2 looms large.

This defeat saw the Chargers squander an 11-point lead, ultimately falling to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 27-24 in overtime. Justin Herbert showcased his prowess with 305 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Joey Bosa contributed with two of the defense's five sacks, and Keenan Allen amassed 111 receiving yards and two TDs.

In the dying moments of regulation, with the Chargers possessing the ball and needing a touchdown to secure victory, they succumbed to a crucial sack, forcing them to settle for Cameron Dicker's third field goal. Notably, all three of these field goals were attempted during drives where the Chargers were within the Titans' 12-yard line or closer.

In overtime, despite winning the coin toss and gaining possession, the Chargers floundered. Justin Herbert misfired on three consecutive pass attempts, resulting in a crucial three-and-out. The Titans then marched down the field and hit the marginal field goal for the win.

Here we will look at the four Los Angeles Chargers personnel to blame for their surprising loss to the Tennessee Titans.

1. Justin Herbert

It is with a heavy heart that we include Justin Herbert here. He did put up big numbers, but he also fell short in terms of executing during OT. There are only so many excuses that can be made for Justin's inability to seal the deal in back-to-back weeks when presented with opportunities for game-winning drives, both of which ended in disappointment.

At some point, Herbert's exceptional talents must transcend the circumstances and elevate the team to pivotal victories. If a coaching change is deemed necessary, the focus should be on finding a coach capable of maximizing Herbert's development.

2. Cornerbacks' Vulnerabilities

Following a disheartening performance against the Dolphins, the Chargers' defense faced a seemingly less formidable challenge in the Titans. Recall that they had thrown three interceptions in Week 1 against the Saints. However, the Chargers inadvertently made the Titans appear more competent. Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill completed 20 of 24 passes for 246 yards. Although they limited him to just one touchdown, that solitary score served as the decisive blow. It put immense pressure on the Chargers with 2:22 remaining in regulation.

One notable lapse came from Asante Samuel Jr., leading directly to the Titans' first touchdown. Despite a strong defensive start, Tannehill exploited a hard play-action pass to Treyon Burks for a massive 71-yard gain. This set up Derrick Henry's subsequent touchdown.

Another significant play, a 49-yard completion to Chris Moore, unfolded with Michael Davis as the victim. It marked Moore's first reception of the 2023 season.

While the Chargers' pass defense struggled in Week 1, Sunday's performance was inexcusable. The Chargers allowed two deep passes, exposing vulnerabilities in their man coverage against a Titans receiving corps not renowned for its strength.

The conclusion of the game bore an uncanny resemblance to the 2021 season finale against the Raiders. In that critical match, the Chargers had the Raiders facing a 3rd and 4 in a tie game during overtime. Seemingly content to run the clock down and settle for a tie, which would have secured both teams a playoff berth, the Raiders' plans were disrupted by Brandon Staley's timeout to adjust the defense. This move backfired, as Josh Jacobs rushed for ten yards, setting up a game-winning field goal for the Raiders, and ultimately ending the Chargers' season.

Similarly, in the game against the Titans, the Chargers faced a pivotal 3rd and 2 on the edge of field goal range in overtime. With the Titans momentarily benching Derrick Henry, Staley called a timeout to adjust the defensive personnel. However, Tennessee reinstated Henry, who subsequently gained two crucial yards and secured a first down, extending the Titans' drive. A 14-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins, two more Henry runs, and the Titans clinched the victory.

Staley's decision-making in these pivotal moments could potentially mark a turning point in his tenure with the Chargers.

4. Offensive Line

The Chargers' interior offensive line displayed dominance against the Dolphins in Week 1. They set the tone in the running game and mitigated pressure on the quarterback until the final drive. However, their performance in Week 2 starkly contrasted with this showing. As such, their running game struggled, particularly between the tackles. In fact, they amassed only 61 rushing yards in total.

The primary contributors to this struggle were Zion Johnson, Jamaree Salyer, and Corey Linsley. They just struggled to contain Denico Autry, Teair Tart, and Jeffery Simmons. This mismatch also translated to the passing game, where interior pressure frequently vexed Justin Herbert. The Titans recorded three sacks, five QB hits, and six tackles for loss.

Looking Ahead

The Chargers' loss to the Titans undoubtedly disappointed a team with high expectations for the season. While various factors contributed to this defeat, the underperformance of key personnel, including Justin Herbert and head coach Brandon Staley, was a primary factor. To rebound and pursue a playoff berth, these individuals must elevate their performance levels.