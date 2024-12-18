The fantasy football semi-finals are here and you have to get off to a good start. There are three games before Sunday this week, with our first Saturday double-header, but Thursday Night Football is still important. The Los Angeles Chargers host the Denver Broncos in a key AFC Wild Card matchup. Here is our Week 16 Chargers-Broncos Week 16 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

There are three big injuries to monitor coming into this game. The biggest is Justin Herbert, who is dealing with an ankle issue again after Sunday's loss. The Chargers' quarterback should play but has struggled in fantasy football when playing through an injury. His top receiver Ladd McConkey should be good to go but tight end Will Dissly is questionable. And Jaleel McLaughlin, Broncos running back, is also questionable with a quad injury.

The winner of the Chargers-Broncos matchup will overtake the loser in the Wild Card race. Meanwhile, the winner of your matchup will head to the championship game. Make sure you start on the right foot with our Week 16 Chargers-Broncos Week 16 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Chargers-Broncos fantasy football start 'em

Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Wide Receiver

Rookie Ladd McConkey out of Georgia is undeniably the Chargers' top wide receiver. The one game he missed against the Chiefs was among LA's worst offensive performances of the season. When he is in the lineup, the offense is much better and he should be on the field in this game. McConkey should be in every fantasy football lineup, including yours, in the semi-finals.

Broncos' defense/special teams

The Broncos are in the Wild Card hunt because of their excellent defense. They forced a ton of incompletions against Anthony Richardson and could do the same against a hobbled Herbert. Patrick Surtain II is one of the best corners in the league and their defensive line is dominant. Through interceptions and sacks, they could rack up fantasy football points on Thursday night.

Courtland Sutton, Denver Wide Receiver

Bo Nix also has a favorite target and it is veteran Courtland Sutton. Slide him into your lineup every week but this week especially after what Mike Evans did last week. The Buccaneers' star had over 150 yards and two touchdowns after a few slow weeks and Sutton could do the same. As the Broncos continue to heat up toward the playoffs, Sutton will be a key reason why.

Start ‘Em: Marvin Mims, DEN WR, Justin Herbert LAC QB, Cameron Dicker, LAC K

Chargers-Broncos sit 'em

Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Wide Receiver

While McConkey shines in the Chargers' offense, Quentin Johnston continues to struggle. The second-year player has not fixed his drop issue and has not taken over a game yet this season. He should not be in fantasy football lineups this week because of Surtain's greatness and his lack of great games. While he can still become a great receiver, this is not the week to slide him in.

Gus Edwards, Los Angeles Running Back

Ever since JK Dobbins went on injured reserve, Gus Edwards has struggled to get the run game going. It made sense to pick up Edwards after the success Dobbins had but it has not translated. It is not worth putting him in this week, especially against a strong Broncos defensive line. Kimani Vidal should get more carries in this game and may be worth a flyer if you are really desperate.

Javonte Williams, Denver Running Back

The Broncos running back room has been confusing for fantasy football managers this season. Javonte Williams started as the top back, then Audric Estime had a short run, and now it is McLaughlin. Even if McLaughlin does not play, do not put Williams into your lineup. He has been brutal over the past month, not cracking 10 PPR points since Week 11. That will not change in this matchup.

Sit ‘Em: LAC D/ST, Audric Estime, DEN RB, Adam Trautman, DEN TE