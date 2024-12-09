In an AFC West matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, rookie receiver Ladd McConkey has been ruled out of Week 14, per Adam Schefter on X.

McConkey's shoulder held him out of practice all week, and just over an hour before Sunday Night Football, it was announced that he'd be inactive against the Chiefs.

This season, McConkey is the Chargers' leading receiver through 12 games, totaling 815 receiving yards. McConkey has added four touchdowns to his rookie campaign thus far, trailing Quentin Johnston for the team lead by two.

And while he's ruled out for Week 14 against the Chiefs, the Chargers will require other receivers, like Johnston, to step up as they look to avoid the regular season sweep by Patrick Mahomes.

Given the competitive nature of Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, it's unlikely that he'd be too happy going down 0-2 to the Chiefs in his first season with Los Angeles.

Chargers rookie WR Ladd McConkey misses first NFL start vs. Chiefs

After getting drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, McConkey was seen as an immediate-impact player coming out of Georgia as a three-year starter for the Bulldogs.

In his three seasons with Georgia, McConkey hauled in 119 receptions for 1,687 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. As a rusher, McConkey added four more touchdowns, bringing his total to 18 through three years.

Now, with the Chargers in his first season, he's been one of the top rookie receivers across the entire NFL.

Brock Bowers has flashed as a rookie with the Las Vegas Raiders, though McConkey isn't far behind his former Georgia teammate.

However, with McConkey missing his first start throughout his NFL career, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert must find a different set of hands to hit against the Chiefs.

As the team's leading receiver, McConkey has shown why he was a highly sought-after receiver in the draft. Once Jim Harbaugh got his hands on him, it's not surprising to see the first-year receiver showing high-level skills right away.

And while the severity of McConkey's shoulder injury isn't known, it was enough to keep him out of Sunday Night Football against the Chiefs.