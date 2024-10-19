The Los Angeles Chargers are likely to be without Joey Bosa and Quentin Johnston on the road against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football as both have been listed as doubtful due to injuries, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Chargers are also listing tight end Hayden Hurst as doubtful for the game against the Cardinals as well. He is the second tight end on the depth chart behind Will Dissly, but still, tight ends are a key part of any Jim Harbaugh-coached team. Any blow to that position group is significant.

Joey Bosa is dealing with a hip injury, and he has not played since the 20-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 of the season. It appears he could end up missing another game. Quentin Johnston is dealing with an ankle injury. Neither Bosa nor Johnston have practiced at all this week. Hurst hasn't either with a groin injury.

Chargers look to build momentum after win vs. Broncos

The Chargers got back into the win column against the Denver Broncos last week coming out of the bye. Los Angeles started the season 2-0 and then suffered two rough losses to the Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers were dealt many significant injuries during those weeks. Now, they look to stabilize things and get back on the right track.

The Cardinals are certainly a beatable team, though they should not be overlooked. Kyler Murray has played well this season. Hopefully, he will have Marvin Harrison Jr. in the fold on Monday. Arizona's defense has struggled, so it will be interesting to see how Los Angeles attacks on offense.

Moving to 4-2 would be huge with games against the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals looming after this matchup. Hopefully, these injuries are not too series long term.