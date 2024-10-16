Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers moved to 3-2 on the season after taking down the Denver Broncos in Week 6. As they look to continue their winning ways, Herbert will soon receive another big playmaker to throw to.

The Chargers have opened the 21-day practice window to activate wide receiver DJ Chark off of injured reserve, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. Chark has been out all season as he battles through a hip injury.

There's no guarantee Chark will actually suit up in Week 7. Los Angeles may take it slow with how much time he has missed. However, if it isn't Week 7, Chark won't be out much longer. Soon enough, Herbert will be able to find Chark deep for a long gain.

Through the first six weeks of the season, the Chargers rank 30th in passing offense, averaging 153.2 yards per game through the air. Rookie Ladd McConkey leads the team with 19 receptions and 219 yards, adding two touchdowns. Quentin Johnston leads the team with three touchdown grabs. Only four plays have 100+ receiving yards while no player has broken 300.

When DJ Chark next steps on the field, he will be making his debut for the Chargers. He spent the 2023 campaign with the Carolina Panthers, catching 35 passes for 525 yards and five touchdowns. Over his entire six-year NFL career, Chark has caught 212 passes for 3,069 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.

Throughout his career, Chark has maintained a 14.5 yard per reception average. Now one currently on the Chargers with 10+has a yards per reception higher than 12. It's fair to wonder how prolific Chark will be at this stage of his career, especially coming off of injury. However, if he lives up to his career standard, Chark should allow Herbert and the offense to open up the field and spread the ball.

If Chark plays in Week 7, he'll be traveling to face the Arizona Cardinals.