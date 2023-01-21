The NFL has handed out a $55,546 fine to Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa for “unsportsmanlike conduct and public criticism of officiating,” as noted by the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Bosa made his third career playoff appearance in the Chargers’ 31-30 road defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC wild-card round — a game in which Los Angeles blew a 27-0 lead. He received two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the second half, including one that came in the fourth quarter after he slammed his helmet to the ground in frustration.

Bosa believed that Jaguars right tackle Jawaan Taylor got away with holding and false start penalties on a play where Trevor Lawrence connected with Christian Kirk for a 9-yard touchdown. With the penalty, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson decided to keep the offense on the field for a 2-point conversion from the 1-yard line, and Lawrence ended up converting the attempt with a quarterback sneak play.

After the game, Bosa did not shy away from sharing just what he truly felt about the officials in the contest.

“I’m sick of those f—ing people,” Bosa said.

On Monday, Bosa continued to voice his frustrations with the officiating in the playoff matchup.

“I do really, really want to say some things,” Bosa said. “I need to be more accountable for my actions, obviously, but it’s a heated game and I’m hurting out there, I’m playing on half a leg, I’m getting dragged to the ground, whatever, could hurt me along with screwing our team, and yeah, maybe some of ’em weren’t as blatant as I thought, but I don’t know. I think there just needs to be more accountability.

“I mean, if I say something to them I get a $40,000 fine but if they blow a call that ruins an entire team’s season they get to — they’ll probably be back in the locker room after the game like, ‘Haha, got that a–hole, oh yeah, got him 15 yards, what a loser.'”

This is the fifth time in Bosa’s career that he has been issued a fine by the NFL.

Overall, the Chargers have gone four straight years without a playoff win.