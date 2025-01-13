Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack's future is up in the air for multiple reasons, as not only is he a free agent, but he indicated that he will consider retiring this offseason after his team's loss to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

“Yeah man, it's a lot of different thoughts in my head right now,” Khalil Mack said, via Fernando Ramirez of The Sporting Tribune. “Can't really speak on a definitive decision in terms of what I'm gonna do, because I don't know if I'm gonna play football moving forward, so there's some things I gotta talk through with my wife. And you know, spend some time with my kids and try not to make a rash decision after you know, a loss. I think I did that a couple years ago. It ain't really go too well, but yeah, trying not to be emotional through this process and just try to think a little more clearly.”

Mack just completed his 10th year in the NFL, and if he plays in 2025, he would be playing at age 34. Despite being in the back half of his career, Mack is still a very good and effective player. He played in 16 games this season for the Chargers, recording six sacks. He is also just one year separated from a 17-sack season in 2023, according to Pro Football Reference.

The advanced metrics for Mack paint a good picture as well. Mack had a 90.4 PFF grade this season, with a 79.9 pass rush grade and an 88 run defense grade. He would undoubtedly be a quality piece for a contending team in 2025.

It will be interesting to see if Mack decides to play again in 2025, and if the Chargers would bring him back in that case. Mack would be incentivized to make a decision on playing by the time free agency comes around in March.