The Los Angeles Chargers have accomplished a key goal in head coach Jim Harbaugh's first year with the team. They are returning to the playoffs after beating the New England Patriots 40-7. Rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey and quarterback Justin Herbert once again played key roles for the Chargers in the victory that improved the team's record to 10-6.

McConkey was the leading receiver in the game for the Chargers and he caught 8 passes for 94 yards and 2 touchdowns. The game marked the 9th consecutive time that McConkey had 50-plus receiving yards and allowed him to tie Odell Beckham for the most consecutive games with 50 yards or more by a rookie.

McConkey also became the third Chargers rookie receiver to exceed the 1,000-yard mark in team history. He has 77 catches for 1,054 yards with 7 touchdowns, and the second-round draft pick from Georgia has been the go-to receiver for Herbert this season.

The Chargers quarterback was brilliant as he torched the New England secondary. He completed 26 of 38 passes of 281 yards with 3 TDs and no interceptions. His other scoring pass went to Derius Davis.

Herbert became the third quarterback in NFL history with at least 3,000 yards and 20 TD passes in each of his first five years. Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson are the other quarterbacks to reach that level.

Chargers celebrate playoff spot in the locker room

Harbaugh was in a joyous mood in the locker room after the game. He hugged Los Angeles general manager Joe Hortiz and told him that he loved him, and Hortiz expressed the same emotion back to the coach.

Harbaugh had led the University of Michigan to the national championship last year. He decided to return to the NFL for his second head coaching stint. It was clearly a major challenge to accept the job with the Chargers, since they were a 5-12 team last year.

In addition to McConkey and Herbert, the Chargers got a key contribution from running back J.K. Dobbins. He carried the ball 19 times for 76 yards and he scored a touchdown.

The score indicates that the Chargers were dominant throughout the game. They had possession of the ball for 40:34 compared to New England's 19:26 and they had a 428-181 yardage advantage.

The Chargers also were sensational on third- and fourth-down conversions. Los Angeles converted 10 0f 17 third-down attempts and they were also successful on both of their fourth-down conversions.

The Patriots were successful on just 2 of 10 third-down plays and failed on 3 fourth-down conversions.