Five years into his professional career, Justin Herbert continues to prove himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. During the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 17 game against the New England Patriots, Herbert set a new NFL record previously held by Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

During the game, Herbert topped 153 passing yards, which is all he needed to surpass Manning for the most passing yards in a player's first five seasons, per James Palmer of Underdog Fantasy. By the end of the third quarter, Herbert had already soared over the number with 281 passing yards and counting.

The record was built through his first three seasons, each of which Herbert ranked among the top passing yards leaders in the league. His passing volume has decreased in his past two seasons but his efficiency continues to reign supreme.

The accomplishment only added to what was already a stellar season for Herbert. He has already surpassed his passing yards total from 2023 while tying his career-high with 7.5 yards per attempt. Herbert's biggest improvement has been his decision-making, as he is on pace to throw a career-low interception rate in his fifth season.

Justin Herbert, Chargers look to clinch playoffs in Week 17

While the personal accolade is a nice touch, Herbert has his eyes locked on securing his second career playoff berth in Week 17. Los Angeles took a quick lead over the Patriots and did not look back, putting them well on their way to clinching the postseason.

The Chargers entered the week in lockstep with the Denver Broncos amid their push for the playoffs. Both Los Angeles and Denver reside in the AFC West, a division already clinched by the Kansas City Chiefs. However, both brought 9-6 records into Week 17. A win for either inches them closer to the postseason while a loss sets them back a considerable amount.

Though the most likely scenario remains both teams sneaking into the Wild Card round, the Broncos have the tougher Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals have struggled throughout most of 2024 but still boast an elite offense that poses potential problems for any team.

If the Chargers clinch a Wild Card berth, it would be their first time doing so since 2022. It would also mark first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh's first time returning to the NFL playoffs since he took the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC Championship Game in 2013.