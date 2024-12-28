In blowout fashion, the Los Angeles Chargers dominated the New England Patriots 40-7 in Week 17 with playoff implications on the line. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's record-breaking performance topped Peyton Manning for an NFL record with 153 passing yards and could seal the Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, and Miami Dolphins' fate this week.

The Chargers clinched a wild-card spot for the 2024 NFL postseason, and if the Denver Broncos beat the Bengals, it will eliminate Cincinnati, the Colts, and the Dolphins, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“With the Chargers win today, the Bengals, Colts, and Dolphins would all be eliminated if the Broncos were to win today in Cincinnati. With a win over the Bengals, Denver would clinch the final playoff spot in the AFC,” Schefter reported.

The Bengals are hosting the Broncos on Saturday.

Justin Herbert breaks Peyton Manning's record in Chargers' win

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert set a new NFL record previously held by Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. The Chargers entered Saturday's matchup with a chance to clinch a playoff spot. Herbert's stellar play led to a wild-card spot. His historic 153 passing yards are the most passing yards for a player in their first five NFL seasons, per Underdog Fantasy's James Palmer.

“Justin Herbert (20,466) needs just 153 passing yards to pass Peyton Manning (20,618) for the most passing yards in a players first 5 seasons,” Palmer reported.

Herbert went 26-for-38 against the Patriots, throwing 281 yards and three touchdowns in the lopsided victory. He also spoke about the Chargers' 2024 NFL season, per Chargers.com.

“It's a testament to all the hard work that we put in this offseason,” Herbert said. “The way things have gone, it's been an honor to play alongside this team. We had a huge opportunity tonight, and we went out and took it.”

Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins ran for 76 yards on 19 carries and one touchdown, while wide receiver Ladd McConkey ran for 94 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.