With Justin Herbert under center, the Los Angeles Chargers are looking to maximize their Super Bowl window. However, last time the Chargers were on the field their season came to an immediate halt.

Going 10-7 in the regular season, Los Angeles advanced to the postseason for the first time since 2018. It wasn't a long playoff run as the Chargers were knocked out in the Wild Card round. The team hasn't advanced past the Divisional Round of the playoffs since 2007.

But despite their lack of playoff success, the Chargers currently have an offense ready to compete. Last season Los Angeles ranked ninth in total offense, averaging 359.3 yards per game. However, their defense could use a bit of work, ranking 20th by allowing 346.1 yards per game.

As the Chargers prepare for training camp, they should look to add one more defensive difference maker. Luckily for Los Angeles, the perfect free agent is available.

John Johnson

At just 27-years-old, Johnson isn't the typical aging veteran available this late into free agency. His most recent play with the Cleveland Browns proved Johnson still has plenty to offer to the NFL.

Johnson has been with the Browns the past two seasons after beginning his career with the Los Angeles Rams. This past season, Johnson started all 17 games for Cleveland, racking up 101 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Over his entire NFL career, Johnson has made 512 tackles, 41 passes defended and 12 interceptions. He has 100+ tackles in three of his six seasons.

Coming off of a 100+ tackle campaign, Johnson understands what it takes to succeed. In Los Angeles, Johnson could earn an immediate role and help bolster the team's secondary.

What Chargers have

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Los Angeles has one of, if not the best safety in the league in Derwin James. However, the Chargers are lacking some firepower in the safety spot next to him.

Players like Alohi Gilman and last year's second-round pick JT Woods will have an opportunity to start next to James. Los Angeles currently has plenty of other safeties on their roster in guys like Raheem Layne and Mark Webb Jr. But if the Chargers are choosing between Gilman and Woods, they'd be taking a gamble on inexperience.

Gilman played in all 17 games for the Chargers last season. However, he has just nine starters over his four years in the league. While Woods was a second-round pick, but he made just three tackles over his 10 games and made just one start.

Both Gilman, Woods and the Chargers' other safeties surely have potential. But John Johnson gives Los Angeles a surefire starter at the position for a postseason run.

Welcome home

Johnson is a solid safety who can handle a starting role in the NFL. The Chargers could look to add at safety. But moreso than his perfect fit, the Chargers have much more going in their favor for the Johnson sweepstakes.

The safety spent 2017-2020 playing with the Rams. In 2020, current Chargers head coach Brandon Staley was Los Angeles defensive coordinator. Under Staley, Johnson put up 105 tackles, eight passes defended and an interception.

With Staley's expertise, Los Angeles should shine on defense. While that prophecy hasn't come fruition yet, the Chargers have the personnel to get it done with guys like James, Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

John Johnson could be the next standout defender to join the Chargers. With a clear need and a connection to Staley, Johnson's path to the Chargers becomes fairly clear.