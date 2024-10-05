The Los Angeles Chargers already had a player fined and suspended for a dirty hit this season, but they didn't change their ways in Week 4. After safety Derwin James got suspended for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Friermuth in Week 3, two other veterans got in trouble for the same reason against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Edge rusher Khalil Mack was fined $22,511 for using his helmet during a pass rush on Chiefs center Creed Humphrey, while linebacker Denzel Perryman owes $66,666 for a helmet hit on tailback Kareem Hunt, via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

With modern medical research showing the long-term brain trauma caused by football, the NFL outlawed helmet-to-helmet hits as a safety measure. Defenders must tackle the torso or below the waist, which is also tricky due to the outlawing of the “hip-drop” tackle as well, which is when the defender swivels his hips and drops his weight on the ball carrier.

Since it's hard to hit the torso, defenders usually resort to wrapping up the legs nowadays. However, that's not always easy to execute, either.

Is the NFL managing this the right way?

The Chargers must be careful, but it's a tough deal

While it's important to protect players, defenders may take a while to adjust to the stricter rules. Today's veterans were initially trained under different conditions, and it's difficult to remember all the protocols in the heat of battle.

James said that he won't change despite the fine and suspension, via ESPN's Kris Rhim.

“No, it ain't going to change s—,” James said. “It's definitely not going to change nothing. Like I said, I'm just going to go lower. I'm not going to change…I'm going to play my style, but like I said, I'll just go lower.”

James' comments may come off as inconsiderate, but in reality, he needs to keep the intensity that made him a reliable pro in the first place.

“I'm not going to keep paying 700, 800 thousand [dollars],” James continued.

Both Mack and Perryman likely have similar sentiments. For the sake of their wallets, they must be mindful, but they can't lose their edge and overthink every tackle, either.