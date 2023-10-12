Maybe the Dallas Cowboys feel they deserve a break after getting thrashed in Week 5 on Sunday Night Football. Unfortunately for them, the Los Angeles Chargers' injury report released on Thursday is doing them no favors.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert (left finger) and RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) were both listed as “full” participants for Thursday's practice, per the team's official release via X (the social network formerly known as Twitter.)

The Chargers have been without Ekeler since Week 1. Amidst a big game against the Miami Dolphins Ekeler suffered a high-ankle sprain and has not played since sustaining the injury. He finished that day with 117 yards and a touchdown on just 16 carries. Ekeler mixed in four receptions for 47 yards as well before exiting.

RB Joshua Kelley has stepped into Ekeler's role, largely to middling results. Despite playing in three more games, he's got just 90 more rushing yards than Ekeler on 41 more carries. He also adds nothing to the passing game, lacking the dual-threat capabilities that Ekeler brings to the table.

Meanwhile, Herbert has not missed any time this season, but is dealing with a fractured finger on his left hand. He sustained the injury after catching his hand on the helmet of a Las Vegas Raiders defender in a Week 4 victory.

While the injury is on Herbert's non-throwing hand, it still has the potential to be a factor in his play. The injury could lead issues taking snaps from under center, or catching snaps when Herbert lines up in shotgun.

The Chargers' Week 5 bye gave Herbert valuable time to rest his hand. Still, the team isn't taking any chances. Herbert will refrain from taking any snaps under center to avoid re-injuring the finger.

Still, the “full” designation for both Herbert and Ekeler should mean all systems go for the Chargers' dynamic offense on Monday against America's Team.