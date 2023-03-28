Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Austin Ekeler shocked the NFL world when he requested a trade from the Los Angeles Chargers. But for Chargers manager Tom Telesco, not all bridges are burned. Telesco went into detail about Ekeler’s trade request and how it affected Los Angeles’ front office.

The Chargers granted Ekeler permission to seek a trade. Despite the RB’s request, Telesco still wanted to do right by him. Their relationship might be contentious, but Los Angeles isn’t ruling out an Ekeler return, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

“We’d like him,” Telesco said of Ekeler. “But no predictions on what happens.”

Telesco didn’t want to be in this situation. However, with Ekeler forcing his hand, he at least wanted to do things the right way. He added that Ekeler’s situation warranted a bit of leniency from the Chargers. While there is no current timetable for a resolution, Telesco admitted that one might have to be implemented if Ekeler’s scenario drags on.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ekeler’s trade request is due to his current contract. The running back is set to make just over $6.5 million this season. Ekeler is not only looking for an extension, but a boost in pay. Thus far, the Chargers have yet to meet his extension demands.

Austin Ekeler has been one of the best dual-threat running backs in the NFL recently. He broke out last season with career-highs in rushing yards (915) and rushing touchdowns (13). Ekeler added 722 receiving yards and five additional scores. His 18 total touchdowns were the most out of any skill player in the NFL.

The Chargers know that without an extension, they may be forced to deal Ekeler. But Tom Telesco knows how talented the RB truly is. Both sides will try to come to a resolution sooner rather than later.