Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley had a one-word response to whether he thought his job was in danger after a collapse against the Jacksonville Jaguars, ESPN NFL Nation reporter Lindsey Thiry wrote in a Wednesday tweet.

“No.”

Staley went 19-15 in two seasons with the Chargers, earning his first trip to the playoffs when he faced head coach Doug Pederson and the Jaguars in the playoffs, according to Pro Football Reference.

Los Angeles fell to the Jaguars after a second-half collapse saw quarterback Trevor Lawrence throw three straight touchdowns after earning one just minutes before the end of the first half. Lawrence ended the night with 288 passing yards on 28 completions, throwing touchdowns to four different receivers before select players celebrated at a local Waffle House.

Both quarterback Justin Herbert and running back Austin Ekeler defended their head coach after the game. Herbert echoed the confidence of defensive end Joey Bosa had in the coaching staff, who said he should not be expected to know everything right away.

“Everyone would be lucky to have a coach like (Brandon) Staley,” Herbert said. “He’s been an incredible leader and has the respect of everyone on our team. He’s genuine, he’s himself and has been the same person for the past two years.”

The Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterback coach Shane Day just days after the collapse. Lombardi spent two seasons with the Chargers after spending four as the quarterbacks coach for the New Orleans Saints and two more as the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions. Day previously worked as a quarterbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers, the Chicago Bears and the UCONN Huskies in 2012.

While the team had the 3rd-highest passing yards in the NFL and the 12th-highest touchdown rate, Los Angeles had the 30th-ranked rushing attack in the league with 89.6 yards per game and yards per carry with 3.8, according to Pro Football Reference.