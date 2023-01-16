Brandon Staley’s seat is starting to get uncomfortably warm. The Los Angeles Chargers’ Wild Card round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars was supposed to be their coming-out party. It sure seemed that way in the first half, jumping out to a 27-point lead. Unfortunately, they squandered that lead in alarming fashion, eventually losing the game. Despite all the rumors around him, though, Justin Herbert and the Chargers players still have full confidence in their coach, per NFL.com.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert: “Everyone would be lucky to have a coach like (Brandon) Staley. He’s been an incredible leader and has the respect of everyone on our team. He’s genuine, he’s himself and has been the same person for the past two years.”

Chargers DE Joey Bosa: “I really do trust these coaches. He’s a fresh head coach in this league. To expect he’s going to know everything right away is kind of silly,” Bosa said. “I think we need to just keep building. It doesn’t happen overnight.”

It’s a good sign for Brandon Staley that he seems to still have the Chargers’ locker room despite this ugly loss to the Jaguars. His situation as a new coach does give him some leeway, as he’s still relatively new. Still, it must be a bit worrying for LA fans that their first playoff appearance in a while ended in a choke that would make the Atlanta Falcons blush.

We’ll see if the Chargers end up sticking with Brandon Staley next season, or if they move on from the young coach. If he’s retained, expect his leash to be really, REALLY short.