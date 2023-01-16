Brandon Staley is seemingly on the hot seat with the Los Angeles Chargers following the team’s collapse against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL Playoffs. However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared a surprising update on the situation, per Pat McAfee on Twitter.

“I have not verified that Staley is in any trouble,” Rapoport said. “I’m not saying it’s not going to happen, I’ve been surprised before, but I would be surprised (if Staley was fired).”

The Chargers ultimately blew a 27-point lead in the loss against Jacksonville. The majority of the blame fell on Brandon Staley’s shoulders. However, Justin Herbert gave the Chargers’ head coach a vote of confidence following the defeat.

“Everyone would be lucky to have a coach like (Brandon) Staley,” Herbert said. “He’s been an incredible leader and has the respect of everyone on our team. He’s genuine, he’s himself and has been the same person for the past two years.”

The Chargers were immediately linked to former New Orleans Saints’ head coach Sean Payton after the loss. But Rapoport, who’s one of the most trusted insiders in the NFL world, hasn’t verified that Brandon Staley is indeed on the hot seat.

It should be noted that Rapoport said he wouldn’t be surprised to see other staff changes made by Los Angeles.

The Chargers have talent without question. Justin Herbert is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league. However, this is a team that simply hasn’t been able to take care of business in the postseason.

We will continue to monitor updates on Brandon Staley’s job status with the Chargers.