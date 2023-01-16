Brandon Staley is seemingly on the hot seat with the Los Angeles Chargers following the team’s collapse against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL Playoffs. However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared a surprising update on the situation, per Pat McAfee on Twitter.

“I have not verified that Staley is in any trouble,” Rapoport said. “I’m not saying it’s not going to happen, I’ve been surprised before, but I would be surprised (if Staley was fired).”

The Chargers ultimately blew a 27-point lead in the loss against Jacksonville. The majority of the blame fell on Brandon Staley’s shoulders. However, Justin Herbert gave the Chargers’ head coach a vote of confidence following the defeat.

“Everyone would be lucky to have a coach like (Brandon) Staley,” Herbert said. “He’s been an incredible leader and has the respect of everyone on our team. He’s genuine, he’s himself and has been the same person for the past two years.”

The Chargers were immediately linked to former New Orleans Saints’ head coach Sean Payton after the loss. But Rapoport, who’s one of the most trusted insiders in the NFL world, hasn’t verified that Brandon Staley is indeed on the hot seat.

It should be noted that Rapoport said he wouldn’t be surprised to see other staff changes made by Los Angeles.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?
🚨 Get compelling NFL news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Chargers, Justin Herbert, Brandon Staley

Brandon Staley gets vote of confidence from Justin Herbert, Chargers players after collapse vs. Jaguars

Gerard Angelo Samillano ·

Joey Bosa, Chargers

Joey Bosa’s NSFW reaction to Chargers’ collapse vs. Jaguars in Wild Card

Dan Fappiano ·

Trevor Lawrence Jaguars Chargers bettor bet $1.4 million

Bettor loses $1.4 million on dumb bet thanks to epic choke vs. Jaguars

R.P. Salao ·

The Chargers have talent without question. Justin Herbert is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league. However, this is a team that simply hasn’t been able to take care of business in the postseason.

We will continue to monitor updates on Brandon Staley’s job status with the Chargers.