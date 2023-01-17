The Los Angeles Chargers have made a coaching change following their embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card Round. However, it’s not head coach Brandon Staley that lost his job. Although there was a lot of speculation about that, the team is instead moving on from two key members of their offensive coaching staff, offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterback coach Shane Day.

The Chargers officially announced the decision to fire Lombardi and Day after it was first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Joe Lombardi has been the Chargers’ OC for the last two seasons. This season, they ranked ninth in total yards, but had one of the worst rushing attacks in the league. Justin Herbert has developed into one of the best players in the game under his watch, but the offense around him has not been able to elevate him further. LA failed to get the ground game going against the Jaguars and it played a key part in the loss.

In addition, the Chargers finished the 2022 season 31st in aDOT (average depth of target), which is particularly striking given Herbert’s arm talent and the weapons around him.

Herbert’s immense talent has made the Chargers a good team, but now they have to surround him with the right blend of coaching. He believes in Staley, which is a good sign for LA, but results need to be seen soon. Having the right supporting cast will be very important, too. This is a critical offseason for Brandon Staley’s future as head coach of the Bolts.