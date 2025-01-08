Wildfires have ravaged Southern California in the last 24 hours, with the Los Angeles Chargers among the affected. The Pacific Palisades and Altadena blazes have spread at an alarming rate since Tuesday. New and smaller vegetation fires later sprouted in Santa Paula and near Oxnard/Ventura Wednesday morning.

As smoke filled the air and inhabitants near the fires attempted to find refuge, Chargers owner Dean Spanos sent a strong heartwarming gesture. The longtime owner praised the unity and resiliency of Southern California through this news statement.

“The bravery, selflessness, courage, sacrifice, and compassion on display over the past 24 hours by first responders, good Samaritans, friends, family and neighbors alike has been remarkable,” Spanos said via social media.

The Chargers' El Segundo facility is 43 minutes south of Pacific Palisades — which is witnessing the most destructive wildfire ever. The Palisades fire has burned 11,800 acres and destroyed approximately 1,000 structures, per L.A. news station KTLA.

Chargers' Dean Spanos added 1 more gesture

Spanos didn't just drop a statement praising the togetherness of L.A. during the multiple blazes. He's also delivered action.

Spanos and the Chargers are donating a large amount of money to multiple organizations, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“Chargers will provide $200,000 in targeted funding to the American Red Cross, LA Fire Department Foundation, Team Rubicon and pet rescue organizations sheltering animals displaced by the fires,” Schefter reported.

The Chargers have joined the rest of the L.A. pro sports representatives in sharing their thoughts and prayers to those affected by the ongoing fires. The Rams sent out two statements, the latest coming before 11:40 a.m. PT Wednesday urging people to be safe.

Both the Rams and Chargers' home of SoFi Stadium is not threatened by either the Palisades or Altadena fires. SoFi's home of Inglewood is located approximately one hour south of both large wildfires. Furthermore, the Rams' upcoming playoff home game against the Minnesota Vikings is yet to get postponed. That Wild Card contest is scheduled for Monday night.

The Chargers, meanwhile, are traveling to start the AFC playoffs against the Houston Texans on Saturday. The Bolts are bound to be playing with a heavy heart and likely dedicating their game to Southern California.