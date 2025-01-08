The Los Angeles Rams face the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC Wild Card matchup in SoFi Stadium on Monday night, but they are still making sure to address the Southern Californians who are experiencing grave hardship right now.

“Our hearts are with those affected by the Palisades wildfire and the first responders protecting our community,” the team's official X account posted. “Be safe.”

Concern is high after a fire spread through Pacific Palisades on Tuesday morning, damaging homes and causing widespread panic in the area. The natural disaster has intensified since and reached Malibu and Santa Monica. Mass evacuations have followed, with approximately 30,000 people leaving their homes.

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick, whose family is among those who have cleared out, issued a heartfelt statement to the many other residents enduring this crisis, before Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. LA as a whole is reeling during this extremely difficult time, as firefighters do their best to mitigate the devastation.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency and implored people to evacuate. “This is a highly dangerous windstorm creating extreme fire risk, and we’re not out of the woods,” he said, per Fox 11 Los Angeles.

The Rams are focused on playing a 14-3 Vikings squad in the NFL playoffs, but they cannot just ignore the heartbreak that is transpiring around them. The livelihood of those residing near the fires is surely weighing heavy on the franchise and everyone who is following this terrible occurrence.

Although rebuilding efforts will be extensive, the main priority at this moment is preventing any more carnage. We send our prayers to everyone in high-risk areas and the brave men and women who are working hard to put out the fires. There are no reported deaths at this time.