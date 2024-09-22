The Los Angeles Chargers were mired in a heated battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. And then suddenly, Justin Herbert went down with injury.

Herbert hobbled off the field in the third quarter without being able to put weight on his ankle. He was replaced by Taylor Heinicke, via NFL reporter Chase Daniel.

Herbert took a sack on the first two drives in the second half. The second one seemed to shake the quarterback up, and he didn't attempt another pass after going down. Herbert entered the game questionable with an ankle injury, seemingly re-aggravating it in Week 3.

The Chargers announced that Herbert is questionable to return. However, already in the fourth quarter, Los Angeles didn't risk it. The Chargers decided it was more important to keep Herbert healthy rather than re-risk an injury.

Before going down with injury, Herbert completed 12-of-18 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown pass was a 27-yarder to Quentin Johnston to open up the scoring.

Justin Herbert was able to manage his ankle injury enough to play in Week 3. But if he were to miss an extended period of time, the Chargers would be in serious trouble. Herbert is the focal point of the offense, the future and present at quarterback. He had thrown for 274 yards, three touchdowns and an interception during LA's 2-0 start.

The Chargers are hoping Heinicke can play hero ball and close out a victory over the Steelers. But once the game comes to a close, all attention will be turned to Herbert. He was seen sitting on the bench after his injury, perhaps indicating that his removal was precautious. But if Herbert were to seriously hurt his ankle, the Chargers' season outlook would take a sharp turn in the negative direction.

More will be revealed once the final whistle blows.