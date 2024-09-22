Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was in a walking boot after leaving Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he said he is waiting on the results from the additional X-rays done after the game, while also admitting that the injury is a “continuation” of his high ankle sprain that had his status in question for the game, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

Herbert said that, “It's a little sore – did everything I could to go back in there… but I couldn't push off of it,” according to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. Despite that, Herbert is “hopeful” that he will be able to get ready to play in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs at home.

When asked about Justin Herbert's status for the upcoming weeks, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said, “I'm not really medically qualified to go into all that,” according to Thiry.

It is obviously imperative that the Chargers do not miss Herbert for much time, even if he has to miss next week's game. Los Angeles completely fell apart last season when he missed games. It might be prudent for the Chargers to give Herbert a rest so he could get closer to 100% health in a few weeks. Sitting at 2-1, Los Angles will not be out of the picture even with a loss next week.

Chargers lose tough game vs Steelers after Justin Herbert injury

The Chargers were in the game against the Steelers before Herbert left. It was disappointing for the Chargers to have to deal with Herbert's injury, as there was a chance to move to 3-0 with a win.

In the end, the Steelers pulled away after Herbert left the game and were the team to move to 3-0 on the season. Pittsburgh's defense was too much for Taylor Heinicke.

It will be worth monitoring Herbert's status throughout the week ahead of next week's game against the Chiefs.