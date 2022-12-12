The NFL’s officiating is under attack again online with fans quick to point out discrepancies in terms of the refs’ leniency in calling roughing-the-passer penalties. This anger from the fans was triggered by a roughing-the-passer call on Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips when it appeared as though he had a clean sack on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert Sunday night.

Compared to what New York Jets quarterback Mike White had to endure in the pocket in an earlier game against the Buffalo Bills, it could look like Herbert is being pampered by NFL refs.

After that roughing the passer call on Phillips in the game against the Chargers, Twitter exploded with sharp reactions, with a lot of people bringing up Mike White’s ordeal in the Jets-Bills game.

White was sacked three times for a loss of 30 yards against the Bills. Buffalo’s defense was so brutal that White was taken to the hospital following the game to check on an apparent rib injury. White took two massive hits which were way much harder than the one Philipps applied on the Chargers signal-caller.

The Chargers have one of the best pass protections in the NFL — at least that’s what their sixth-ranked offensive sack percentage (5.01%) entering Week 14 suggests. Los Angeles is a pass-heavy team that puts greater importance on their ability to protect Herbert. Regardless of whether the Bills should have been penalized for their hits on White, the Jets quarterback certainly would love to have better protection in the pocket going forward.