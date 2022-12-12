By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The NFL’s officiating is under attack again online with fans quick to point out discrepancies in terms of the refs’ leniency in calling roughing-the-passer penalties. This anger from the fans was triggered by a roughing-the-passer call on Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips when it appeared as though he had a clean sack on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert Sunday night.

Compared to what New York Jets quarterback Mike White had to endure in the pocket in an earlier game against the Buffalo Bills, it could look like Herbert is being pampered by NFL refs.

Mike White was (legally!!) turned into Pac Man today yet this was called roughing the passer lol https://t.co/BYcnYcH9hx — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) December 12, 2022

After that roughing the passer call on Phillips in the game against the Chargers, Twitter exploded with sharp reactions, with a lot of people bringing up Mike White’s ordeal in the Jets-Bills game.

Jaelan Phillips sacked Justin Herbert and was called for roughing the passer. What an ABSOLUTE JOKE. What did he do? He sacked the man. Collinsworth says, "that's terrible." And NBC rules man says it's a "normal tackle." Miami gets screwed there. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) December 12, 2022

White was sacked three times for a loss of 30 yards against the Bills. Buffalo’s defense was so brutal that White was taken to the hospital following the game to check on an apparent rib injury. White took two massive hits which were way much harder than the one Philipps applied on the Chargers signal-caller.

Mike White this afternoon got his soul Brock Lesnar-style speared out of his body with no call of any kind. But someone form tackles Justin Herbert, and it's roughing the passer. pic.twitter.com/QXv5VjnF0w — Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) December 12, 2022

Mike White has a question about that roughing the passer call against Herbert 😅 — Visceral Realist (@BuffaloveMom) December 12, 2022

Mike White's rib cage imploded on a sack, but that was somehow roughing the passer on Herbert smh — Alex Chauvancy (@AlexC_THW) December 12, 2022

The Chargers have one of the best pass protections in the NFL — at least that’s what their sixth-ranked offensive sack percentage (5.01%) entering Week 14 suggests. Los Angeles is a pass-heavy team that puts greater importance on their ability to protect Herbert. Regardless of whether the Bills should have been penalized for their hits on White, the Jets quarterback certainly would love to have better protection in the pocket going forward.