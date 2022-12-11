By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

New York Jets quarterback Mike White has been removed from the team’s Week 14 matchup with the Buffalo Bills after taking a massive shot. Following the hit, White was deemed questionable to return with an injury to his ribs.

White went down after being hit by Bills’ defender Matt Milano. The injury would force him into the locker room for evaluation.

prayers up for Mike White's ribcage, or whatever remains of it pic.twitter.com/TgWYAwkKeB — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) December 11, 2022

It wasn’t the first time that White had taken a brutal hit against the Bills in Week 14. Earlier in the contest, White was brought down by Buffalo’s Ed Oliver in similar fashion.

Mike White missed just two plays. Massive hit. Massive amount of toughness from the young #Jets QB. pic.twitter.com/GdCivIsyxZ — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) December 11, 2022

But despite both shots, Mike White found a way to get back into the game. With the Jets trailing 20-7 in the fourth quarter, White re-entered the contest. Twitter has erupted, as not many expected the young signal caller to find his way back on the field.

Mike White coming back into the game: pic.twitter.com/mlv3r2wvPu — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) December 11, 2022

White was forced into a starting role after the Jets behind Zach Wilson. Under White, New York was 1-1 heading into Week 14. On the season, he has completed 62.4% of his passes for three touchdowns and two interceptions.

But beyond the stats or box scores, White showed toughness getting back up, and into the game after two brutal hits. The Jets are chasing a steep slope trying to catch the AFC East leading Bills. However, White proved he isn’t going down without a fight .

As New York looks to build for their future, they may have found their quarterback. White certainly isn’t as heralded as Wilson, but he has shown he is willing to take a hit and get right back in the pocket for Gang Green.