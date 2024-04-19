In a year when the crop of quarterback prospects are riddled with even more uncertainty than usual, the 2024 NFL Draft might see four of them get selected in the first four picks. If such history were to transpire on April 25 in Detroit, Michigan, the Los Angeles Chargers will have the power to choose the No. 1 player on their board.
This potential luxury is not lost on the new regime, which is comprised of general manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh.
“If that happens, then that pick really becomes like the No. 1 pick in the draft,” Harbaugh said at the NFL Annual League Meeting, per Eric Smith of Chargers.com.
Hortiz is taking the speculation a step further, as he outright expects the top of the draft to go QB crazy, according to Bolt Breakdowns host and USA Today contributor Alex Insdorf. After a mixed offseason that included a mass exodus on offense, the organization could use a lucky break.
The value of having a franchise quarterback cannot be exaggerated, especially during this time of year. While other teams scramble to find a new signal-caller, LA can be grateful it has Justin Herbert signed to a long-term contract. To be clear, there are plenty of deficiencies on this roster but building a successful football team is obviously much easier after that primary objective is accomplished.
The Chargers can use the No. 5 overall selection to fill some of their holes. And if this potential trend in the 1-4 slots comes to fruition, there will be enormous pressure on the front office to add an undeniable game-changer.
Chargers might be able to snag the WR of their choosing
This cannot be a rebuilding year. Swift improvements must be made, and the 2024 NFL Draft affords Hortiz and Harbaugh a major opportunity to acquire the team's next great wide receiver. Replacing six-time Pro Bowler and fan favorite Keenan Allen is never going to be easy, but this is the best shot management is going to get.
The class is loaded with scintillating pass-catchers, all of whom will be available at No. 5 if Hortiz's prediction comes true. Pairing any of the top three wideouts with Herbert would have SoFi Stadium busting with excitement at the start of next season, but one specifically has the star power and hype to send the fan base into utter pandemonium.
Former Ohio State supernova Marvin Harrison Jr. is one of the most highly anticipated WR talents in years and might be the top player in the draft. Assuming the New England Patriots decide to pick a QB at No. 3, and the Minnesota Vikings trade into No. 4 to take national champion J.J. McCarthy like many are prognosticating, Harrison could be Hollywood-bound.
The 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner and two-time consensus All-American surpassed 1,200 receiving yards and scored 14 touchdowns in each of his last two seasons with the Buckeyes. He did not miss a beat following the departure of quarterback C.J. Stroud– one of his most vocal supporters— and actually improved his yards per reception with Kyle McCord in 2023-24.
Justin Herbert is surely salivating at the thought of throwing deep balls to the 6-foot-4, sure-footed Marvin Harrison Jr. for the next several years.
LA's other possible options in first round of NFL Draft
In the event that Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and McCarthy all come off the board in succession, it is extremely difficult to envision the Chargers passing on Harrison. There are a number of teams who covet the 21-year-old and would be especially eager to jump up to No. 5, but it will likely take a ton for LA to complete a trade in that situation.
“It's got to be good value for us,” Joe Hortiz understandably said when asked about the chances of dealing away the asset, per Alex Insdorf.
It seems more plausible that the Chargers would move down if one of the top QBs is still up for grabs when they are on the clock. Leveraging their No. 5 pick for multiple first-rounders (Vikings have No. 11 and 23) could be a surefire way for Los Angeles to address its wide receiver deficiency while also shoring up other areas of need.
It is possible that either Rome Odunze or Malik Nabers falls outside the top-10, but Hortiz and Harbaugh might be fine scooping up another pass-catcher like Brock Bowers or Brian Thomas Jr. Given the aforementioned sense of urgency there is to be competitive in the 2024-25 campaign, there are several pivotal decisions that must be made at the end of the month.
In other words, the Chargers' war room is in for a long and stressful few nights at the 2024 NFL Draft. But it will be much less taxing if they are in complete control of their fate in the first round.