Coaches, general managers, and members of front offices are usually looking for an instant-impact prospect in the NFL Draft. CJ Stroud was one of these players in last year's class.
He led the Houston Texans to an insane postseason run and is likely their franchise player in the coming years. The star quarterback posits that Marvin Harrison Jr. out of Ohio State might be one of these players coming into the league.
Being wary when it comes to the NFL Draft is a skill at this point. There have been many top picks in the league that have not panned out the way they were envisioned to be in college.
Scouting reports and mock drafts might be overselling athletes instead of just presenting them as is. This irks Stroud, especially when it comes to talking points about Marvin Harrison Jr., via Caleb Spinner of Sports Illustrated.
“Whoever's up there, be smart. Don't be dumb. I read something like he's NFL-ready, but other guys have more potential. That makes no sense. Like, what? If you're NFL-ready, how is there not potential? You want longevity; you want somebody that's been doing it. For him, that's what he sleeps, he eats and he breathes,” the Texans quarterback declared.
CJ Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr. know each other's styles of play very well. After all, they did form a very lethal duo at Ohio State and were feared by everyone in the Big Ten Conference.
Despite the sentiments about the NFL Draft hype, the Texans star still has a lot of love for his Buckeyes wideout.
“I would love to play with him again. I know I probably won't get that opportunity for a while. But I'm super, super proud of him,” Stroud concluded.
The Ohio State standout: worth the hype?
The short answer? Yes. There are not a lot of wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft class that most front offices will take over Harrison. His accolades already speak for himself and put him above players like Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze.
The Ohio State star led the Big Ten conference in receiving yards per reception by notching an average gain of 18.1 yards. He also led the conference in receiving touchdowns in both 2022 and 2023.
Throughout his stay at Ohio State, he has constantly proven his capabilities through his insane production. In 37 total games, he managed to rack up 2,613 total receiving yards on just 155 receptions. This also netted him 31 trips to the end zone.
Harrison is also more than just a typical receiver. He is also capable of making plays through the running game.
In three seasons, this standout may have only had four rushing attempts but netted 58 yards for his squad. To put it into perspective, he is able to give Ohio State an average gain of 14.5 yards whenever he carries the ball.
All of this will be useful in helping front offices decide whether or not his reputation precedes him. But one thing is for sure, he is the best weapon in the 2024 NFL Draft class.