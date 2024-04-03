When the Minnesota Vikings acquired a second first-round pick in a trade with the Houston Texans, it became abundantly clear that they are considering packaging those two first-round picks to move up and select a quarterback in the NFL Draft. It makes all the sense in the world with the departure of Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold not being a long-term solution.
In Field Yates' latest mock draft, he has the Vikings making that move in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers to take JJ McCarthy from Michigan. Yates has Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye going in that order to the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots in the top three. That makes a lot of sense, given those are the consensus top three prospects and the top three teams need a quarterback. Yates has the Arizona Cardinals staying at No. 4 and selecting Marvin Harrison Jr.
In this hypothetical trade, Yates has the Chargers landing Alabama tackle JC Latham with the No. 11 pick and Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell with the No. 23 pick. There would likely be other compensation included from the Vikings' side in the form of day two or three picks as well.
While the Vikings could trade with the Cardinals as well, this hypothetical deal with the Chargers makes a lot of sense, and something like this could very well happen on draft night. With that being said, it is time to grade this hypothetical trade between the Vikings and Chargers.
Vikings land JJ McCarthy
The Vikings have been a team that has shown the desire to move up for a quarterback even before this offseason. They were rumored to want to move up and draft Anthony Richardson last year, but were unable to get a deal done. With Cousins departing for the Atlanta Falcons, the need becomes more present for them this offseason.
Still, two first-round picks is a lot to give up for a prospect like JJ McCarthy, who has some question marks. He is the No. 4 prospect in this draft class by most rankings.
McCarthy has good physical traits, is good at throwing over the middle and throws with anticipation well too. Knowledge of pro-style concepts due to playing in a Jim Harbaugh system is a plus as well. There are questions regarding McCarthy's throws outside of the numbers, specifically to the left side of the field. He also was not asked to throw the ball as much at Michigan, so there just is not as much of a sample size for him in comparison to the other prospects. There is simply a lot of projection needed when evaluating McCarthy.
Still, McCarthy has enough positives to him that make him a good fit for Kevin O'Connell's offense. Although McCarthy is not as exciting as other prospects at the top of this class, there is enough there to believe the Vikings could be competitive with him in O'Connell's system. Sometimes you have to make an uncomfortable move to get your guy. This is what the Vikings would be doing here.
Grade: B-
Chargers land JC Latham, Adonai Mitchell
The Chargers have a glaring hole at wide receiver, so it would make a lot of sense for them to stick at No. 5 to draft someone like Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, or even Marvin Harrison Jr. if the Cardinals decide to be the team that trades back in the first round.
However, this could end up being a good move as well. The Chargers could use a right tackle to form a good duo with Rashawn Slater, and Adonai Mitchell is one of the more intriguing players in a deep wide receiver class. There is potential for Mitchell to be a No. 1 wide receiver, especially on a team with Justin Herbert.
There is also the fact that Jim Harbaugh teams usually do not require a stud No. 1 receiver. Although it would be nice, Harbaugh will want to run the ball and not be an air it out type of team.
Still, the Chargers are more likely to find an immediate impact with the No. 5 pick, while the players they get at No. 11 and No. 23 are not guarantees to be good in the NFL. Giving up the chance at seemingly an instant impact wide receiver would hurt, given the state of the wide receiver room right now.
Grade: C+