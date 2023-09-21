The Los Angeles Chargers had playoff aspirations this season after blowing a 27-point lead in their wild card matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in January. Two weeks into the 2023 slate, the Chargers are winless and facing a potential must-win game this Sunday against the 0-2 Minnesota Vikings.

Despite the unexpected start, there is a sense of calm around the Chargers. Quarterback Justin Herbert preached patience this week.

“Panicking is never gonna fix anything,” Herbert said, via Josh Alper. “And so, you know, it’s up to us to be able to fix that as an offense and score more points. And you know, we believe in the defense, and sometimes we’re gonna score a bunch of points. Sometimes, we’re not, but it’s up to us as a team to play together.”

The Chargers lost their two games so far this season by a combined five points. They lost a 70-point shootout to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, then lost in overtime to the Tennessee Titans last week.

Though the Chargers offense ranks top-six in both yardage and scoring through two games, LA's defense is at the bottom of the barrel. The Chargers allowed the most yardage to opposing offenses and the third-most points after two games.

With a defensive-minded head coach in Brandon Staley, those numbers are never going to work out. There may not be much panic in the Chargers' locker room right now, but a third consecutive loss to start the season will likely change things. It's hard to imagine Staley avoiding the hot seat if LA isn’t victorious on Sunday.