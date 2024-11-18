The Los Angeles Chargers were able to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football, despite a huge run by the opposing team in the second half. Tied at 27 for most of the fourth quarter, J.K. Dobbins gave the Chargers the lead with 26 seconds left, and the Bengals weren't able to tie the game again.

After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh gave the team a speech and had eight words for how they were able to battle adversity and get the victory.

“Playing our best when our best is needed,” Harbaugh said.

The Chargers are now 7-3, while the Bengals are 4-7, and their playoff dreams may have completely disappeared with the loss.

Chargers win despite Bengals comeback in second half

The Chargers were up 24-6 going into halftime, but the explosive tandem of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase didn't let the Bengals stay down for long. The Bengals scored 21 consecutive points and tied the game in the fourth quarter, but the Chargers were able to make plays down the stretch to get the victory.

“Just because we lost the momentum didn't mean they had it,” Jim Harbaugh said. “We're going to get it back. Guys didn't flinch, didn't buckle, didn't even stumble. Just kept right on it.”

The defense stepped up big late in the fourth, forcing the Bengals to punt which led to the Chargers' game-winning drive.

“I've been to this movie a few times. I know what it looks like,” Harbaugh said. “There's no other defense we'd rather have than our defense.”

“Blowing them out would have been nice,” Joey Bosa said. “But I think it's important for our team to pull off one like this. … It's been a lot of games through the years where we've been put in that position and came up short. So I'm just proud of everybody … winning is what matters.”

The Chargers are now sitting in the No. 5 seed in the AFC and could make more ground as the season continues. As for the Bengals, they're still looking for answers, and there's a good chance they won't make it to the postseason this year. The offense has been able to click over the past few weeks, but the defense isn't getting enough stops to put them in the best position to win games. With the AFC North being dominated by the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, the Bengals are definitely on the outside looking in.