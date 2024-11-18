The Los Angeles Chargers narrowly avoided a second-half collapse on Sunday Night Football, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 34-27 in a thrilling contest. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who delivered several clutch plays late in the game, had high praise for his counterpart, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

“I've got a lot of respect for him. He's an incredible competitor,” Herbert said of Burrow, via Alex Insdorf on X, formerly Twitter.

The win improved the Chargers to 6-5, keeping them in the AFC playoff picture, while the Bengals dropped to 4-7, effectively ending their postseason hopes. The first half belonged to Los Angeles, as Herbert and the Chargers offense were nearly unstoppable. Herbert completed 10 of 14 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns in the opening half. He connected with Will Dissly and Quentin Johnston for scores and led the team to a 24-6 halftime lead. The Chargers outgained the Bengals 272-126 in the first two quarters and appeared poised for a comfortable win.

However, the Bengals came alive in the second half. Burrow orchestrated three consecutive touchdown drives, finding Ja’Marr Chase twice and Tee Higgins once, tying the game at 27-27 early in the fourth quarter. Cincinnati’s defense also stepped up, forcing a Herbert fumble that further fueled the Bengals’ momentum.

Chargers defeat Bengals on Sunday Night

Despite their impressive rally, the Bengals failed to capitalize on multiple chances to take the lead. Kicker Evan McPherson missed two critical fourth-quarter field goals, including a 51-yard attempt with under two minutes remaining. Those misses ultimately cost Cincinnati a chance to complete the comeback.

Burrow, meanwhile, showcased his elite playmaking ability, escaping pressure and delivering key passes to keep drives alive. However, the Bengals’ inability to finish their late drives highlighted the team’s struggles in critical moments this season. After an uneven second half that included a costly fumble and some missed throws, Herbert redeemed himself with two crucial completions to rookie wideout Ladd McConkey on the game-winning drive. The passes of 28 and 27 yards set up running back J.K. Dobbins for a 29-yard touchdown run, sealing the victory for Los Angeles with just 18 seconds left.

Herbert finished the game with 257 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Dobbins added 85 rushing yards and the game-clinching score. The performance demonstrated Herbert’s resilience and ability to lead under pressure, traits that will be crucial as the Chargers push for their first playoff appearance since 2018. The loss leaves the Bengals in a dire position. At 4-7, Cincinnati would need to win out and receive significant help from other teams to have any shot at the playoffs. Despite their competitive nature and Burrow’s brilliance, the Bengals’ inability to close out games has defined their season.

For the Chargers, the win provides a confidence boost and keeps them in the thick of the AFC wild-card race. With upcoming games against the Raiders and Browns, Los Angeles has a chance to solidify its playoff position and build momentum down the stretch.