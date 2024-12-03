The Los Angeles Chargers increased their playoff hopes Sunday with a convincing win over the Atlanta Falcons. However, new worry surfaced after the game. And it involves star rookie Ladd McConkey.

The wide receiver left the road win late with a knee injury. Harbaugh dropped a concerning update Monday, per ESPN Chargers reporter Khris Rhim.

“Jim Harbaugh said that Ladd McConkey (knee) is ‘working through a couple things' and that the team will evaluate where he’s at as the week progresses,” Rhim shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Then came a major subsequent question involving the health of the breakout performer.

“When asked about the possibility of McConkey practicing this week Harbaugh said, ‘We’ll see,'” Rhim revealed.

McConkey noticeably left limping after this fourth quarter catch against the NFC South leaders.

Expand Tweet

McConkey looked stellar before the ailment. The second round selection out of Georgia grabbed nine receptions and netted 117 yards.

Chargers have big showdown next with or without Ladd McConkey

McConkey's play has become the talk of Bolts fans, plus the L.A. media members who cover the Chargers. McConkey delivered his second 100-yard outing this past Sunday. He leads L.A. in catches at 58, then yardage with 815.

But this injury update arrives before a major showdown for the Bolts. One that involves huge playoff and even division implications.

The rival Kansas City Chiefs are next on deck. Arrowhead Stadium is bound to get loud and rabid for this late season AFC West showdown. NBC Sports even picked the game up, making Chargers-Chiefs the Sunday Night Football matchup.

McConkey has helped lift the Chargers to a far better position that where they were a year ago. The Bolts have improved their win total to three victories following their dreadful 5-12 finish of 2023. Furthermore, McConkey and Harbaugh have L.A. thinking playoffs.

Kansas City already sealed a playoff berth at 11-1. A Chiefs win wraps up the AFC West crown for the back-to-back champions. But a Chargers upset keeps L.A. alive in the postseason and division title race.

The new Bolts will attempt to snap a six-game losing streak against K.C. Los Angeles hasn't defeated the Chiefs since Sept. 26, 2021. Justin Herbert threw four touchdowns, and got L.A. to outscore the Chiefs 16-7 in the fourth to win 30-24.

But now, Harbaugh may need to have a heavy reliance on Quentin Johnston, Josh Palmer and tight end Will Dissly if McConkey can't go. Dissly himself had to overcome his own injury before the Falcons game. McConkey is in danger of missing his first career NFL game with his knee ailment.