The Los Angeles Chargers are in the thick of the AFC playoff race, and they have a massive game coming up against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14. So ahead of this big game, head coach Jim Harbaugh decided to try to motivate his players in a unique way, and it resulted in him going out and getting each of them a unique gift.

Harbaugh has helped put all the pieces together for the Chargers this season, as they have an 8-4 record and currently hold the No. 5 seed in the playoff picture. Picking up a win against their divisional rival in the Chiefs would go a long way towards helping them earn a playoff spot, so ahead of the game, Harbaugh got each of his players lunch boxes that feature their names and some of his favorite motivational words.

Kris Rhim of ESPN shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, about Harbaugh's gift-giving, saying, “Jim Harbaugh gave every player a lunch pail with their names and some of his favorite words like ‘stalwart' today. ‘Just a little something for busting our a**.' – Daiyan Henley.”

Jim Harbaugh, Chargers getting ready to take on Chiefs

This is a heartwarming gesture from Harbaugh, as he found a way to show his players how much he appreciates their hard work during the holiday season. But that doesn't mean they can stop working; with the playoffs looming, their work is only getting started, as they have a huge contest against Kansas City on their slate.

While the Chiefs have only lost one game this season, they haven't exactly been winning in convincing fashion, so if the Chargers put together a strong outing, they should have a shot to come out on top. Harbaugh has done his best to get his players fired up for this big clash, and all eyes will be on Los Angeles as they attempt to hand Kansas City their second loss of the season in Week 14.