The Kansas City Chiefs' miraculous 2024 season continued in Week 14 with another last-second win, this time at the expense of the Los Angeles Chargers. After the thrilling result that allowed the Chiefs to clinch the AFC West, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh offered his team a few words of encouragement.

The first-year head coach quoted a popular ballad in remembrance of Scottish sailor Sir Andrew Barton in the post-game press conference to depict his immediate thoughts on the game. Barton, a popular figure from the 15th century, would eventually die in battle in 1511 due to his work as a privateer.

“I'm reminded of Sir Andrew Barton,” Harbaugh said in his post-game press conference. “I'm a little wounded but not slain. I'll lay down and bleed a while, and we'll rise and fight again.”

The Chiefs wound up winning the game on a 31-yard field goal from Matthew Wright as time expired to give them the final 19-17 edge. However, the kick was made even more dramatic as Wright pulled the kick left and watched it clang off the upright and ricochet into the net.

The loss was obviously devastating for the Chargers, who fell to 8-5, but nonetheless encouraging for Harbaugh. Los Angeles entered the game without leading receiver Ladd McConkey or key secondary pieces Alohi Gilman and Asante Samuel Jr. and dealt with an injury scare to Justin Herbert in the game. Yet, they managed to hold the Chiefs beneath 20 points for just the fourth time in 2024.

After taking a hit while releasing the ball, Herbert left the game at the end of the first half and was replaced by Taylor Heinicke. He would return to the field after halftime and did not seem to have too many lingering effects.

Chargers and Jim Harbaugh continue playoff push in Week 15

Following their second loss to the Chiefs on the year, the Chargers return home in Week 15 for the first time in December. Los Angeles is still in the playoff picture and expected to get in as a Wild Card team but have four games remaining to solidify their stance.

Now just 1-2 in their last three games, the Chargers face two more stiff challenges ahead of them. They host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 before the Denver Broncos visit them the following week. Both the Buccaneers and Broncos are also pushing for final playoff spots.

If the Chargers make the playoffs in January, it would be just their third time doing so in the past 10 seasons. It would also mark Harbaugh's return to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.