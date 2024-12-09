With just about a minute remaining in the first half of Sunday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Justin Herbert left the game briefly after suffering an injury scare. After getting hit as he threw, the quarterback was slow to get up. After on-field attention by the team's medical staff, Herbert was on his feet, limping to the Chargers' sideline.

Taylor Heinicke subbed into the game for Herbert on the following play, though his presence wouldn't last long.

Herbert returned to the game for Los Angeles' final drive of the first half, as the leg injury didn't appear to be as bad as it looked initially.

Chargers, Justin Herbert struggling in SNF vs. Chiefs

With the Herbert and the Chargers' offense being without rookie receiver Ladd McConkey, this unit has struggled through the first two quarters of Sunday Night Football.

Going into halftime, Herbert was 10-for-18 with 97 yards, as the Chargers were scoreless through two quarters.

The absence of McConkey was expected, though the Chiefs' defense deserves their flowers, too, for what they've done so far in this game.

Steve Spagnuolo has led this defense into becoming one of the top units in the league, allowing the seventh-fewest yards per game (311.9). And against the McConkey-less Chargers, Spagnuolo kept them from getting in the end zone once through two quarters.

While Herbert looked to might be seriously injured, his return to the field is a positive outlook for the Chargers. Even if Herbert is a little dinged up, that's better than a possible season-ending injury.

As seen for the one play he was in, Heinicke would take over for the Chargers if something happened to their starter. Behind Heinicke is Easton Stick, so if anything happens, the Chargers at least have the players in position to take over.

However, without any doubt at all, the best-case scenario for the Chargers is Herbert staying healthy and remaining their starter.