In a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers that had fans going crazy on social media, replacement kicker Matthew Wright was the hero, nailing a game-winning field goal as time expired. It wasn't any game-winning field goal, however. The kick doinked off the field goal post and ricocheted behind the other post, giving the Chiefs a 19-17 victory and their ninth consecutive AFC West title.

Expand Tweet

Once the ball hit the upright, it appeared like the Los Angeles Chargers avoided the regular-season sweep. That would not be true, however, with the Chiefs winning their third game in a row after losing to the Bills in Week 11.

But, with Jim Harbaugh likely planning on seeing this team again in the playoffs, he could have one more chance to defeat Andy Reid and the Chiefs this season.

While Harbaugh is surely not pleased with the outcome of this game, the fact that it was a nationally broadcasted Sunday Night Football game gave even more people an opportunity to witness the Chiefs' improbable game-winning doink.

NFL fans erupt on social media following Chiefs' game-winning doink

As social media does when generally anything happens, they overreact to the extreme. And while social media can have many purposes, having fun remains one of the top reasons for some, giving nights like these a slew of funny reactions to the Chiefs improbably winning another game.

In fact, the Chiefs even made history with Wright's kick, per ESPN's Benjamin Solak on X.

“With that ricochet game-winning kick, the Chiefs have now set the single-season record for BMOE (Black Magic over Expectation),” Solak wrote, satirically. “Even when adjusting for era (pre- or post-Salem Witch Trials), this is the most TOTAL Black Magic in a season in NFL history.”

Solak wasn't the only one on social media to poke fun at the Chiefs' winning ways.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Week after week, the Chiefs seem to win unconventionally, giving many NFL fans a reason to think there's something fishy about their victories. That's obviously not the case, but social media is set in stone on that being reality.

Here were some of the other best reactions to the Chiefs' game-winning doink:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Though some people are sick of the Chiefs winning dramatically, Mahomes is just doing exactly what he said he'd do.

Expand Tweet

While it might be annoying to see the Chiefs win game after game like this, it's probably better this way than them winning by three scores each week. Chargers fans might disagree following the game-winning doink in Week 14, but after that wound heals, they'll probably agree.