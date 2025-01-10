As wildfires continue to tear through Southern California, the Los Angeles Chargers attempt to press on as usual with a playoff game against the Houston Texans set to take place this weekend.

The Chargers do not have an indoor practice facility, meaning their players and coaches had to prepare for Monday night's game out in the elements at their El Segundo, Calif. practice facility.

“Our guys did a great job with improvising and adjusting,” Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said. “And really, we were able to get as close as we possibly could to what a normal practice would look like.”

Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa lives close to an evacuation zone. His wife and dog went to Houston for safety reasons, but he stayed behind and is taking extra precautions to ensure his safety.

“Hoping when I get back to LA, I have a house to go to,” Bosa said.

The Los Angeles Rams were supposed to host the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., but the NFL has moved the game to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Prior to the NFL's decision to move the game to Arizona, Vikings defensive lineman Harrison Phillips expressed his concerns about playing at SoFi Stadium, an open-air venue.

“When a hurricane hits a certain location, or if a tornado came through and devastated a community, you want to be very cautious of the optics.,” he said. “And again, I strictly say this from a human standpoint, not as a Minnesota Viking who wants a better competitive advantage. That's not where it's coming from.”

What do the Chargers need to do to beat the Texans?

The Chargers secured the No. 5 seed in the AFC and will take on the No. 4 seed Houston Texans on the road at NRG Stadium on Sunday.

The top priority for the Chargers needs to be breaking up the connection between Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Nico Collins, who has been Stroud's top target this season. If the Texans are successful and force Stroud to look elsewhere, their chances of coming out on top will increase.