With Southern California engulfed by wildfires, the NFL was forced to move the upcoming playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings. The Rams clinched the NFC West, earning the right to host a playoff game during Wild Card weekend. However, with smoke visible from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the contest will be moved out of concern for public safety.

Rams’ head coach Sean McVay is dealing with the tragedy as best he can, attempting to prepare his team to take on the 14-3 Vikings. While he acknowledged that players, coaches and staff have been impacted by the fires, which surround the Rams facilities, the team has been lucky. “Fortunately to my knowledge, nobody has been injured. And for that we’re grateful,” McVay said of the organization.

The NFL changed the venue of the game from SoFi Stadium in LA to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, where the Arizona Cardinals play their home games. The Cardinals’ season ended in Week 18 so no scheduling conflict exists for the venue. Glendale is about an hour and a half by plane from Los Angeles.

The Rams will change venues for the playoffs due to LA wildfires

While the Wild Card round matchup between the Rams and the Vikings has moved slightly west it will still take place on the same day at the same time. Kickoff will take place on Monday at 8pm est.

The wildfires began earlier this week and spread through Los Angeles county becoming the most destructive fire in LA history. The league was aware of the issue and put a contingency plan in place to move the Rams’ home game to Arizona but all efforts were made to keep the game in Los Angeles.

Southern California’s other football team, the LA Chargers, have also reached the postseason and their practice facility has been affected by the inferno. However, the Chargers earned a Wild Card in the playoffs and will travel to Houston to play the Texans on Saturday afternoon.

Chargers’ owner Dean Spanos released a statement to those impacted by the wildfires. Spanos also donated $200,000 to help support the victims of the disaster.