Jim Harbaugh’s admiration for Justin Herbert has been unmistakable since taking the reins as the Los Angeles Chargers' head coach, and it’s clear that the relationship between the two is blossoming quickly. Harbaugh recently shared a light-hearted moment with reporters, revealing that his respect for Herbert has even influenced his fashion choices. The coach humorously explained that he had approached the Chargers' training staff to ask for a pair of sneakers just like the ones Herbert wears, showing that his connection to the young quarterback extends beyond football.

However, Harbaugh's appreciation for Herbert runs much deeper than sneakers. He had nothing but high praise for the quarterback’s approach to the game, highlighting his competitiveness and love for football. “I love guys that love football. Guys that love football, they love me back. There’s no doubt Justin loves football, and he loves competing,” Harbaugh said. “He’s such a fierce competitor. As a coach, the way he sees things, the way he understands every nuance of the position and the game and the other positions … I want to be best friends with him. If you don’t love Justin Herbert, then there’s something wrong with you.”

Harbaugh's admiration for Herbert key to Chargers' early success and future prospects

As a former quarterback, Jim Harbaugh knows the value of a player like Justin Herbert, whose football IQ and dedication stand out. Harbaugh even joked, “There’s not a gene in his body I wouldn’t immediately trade for,” illustrating just how much he values Herbert’s talents. Their relationship will be crucial to the Chargers' success this season, as Herbert’s role as a leader on the field is undeniable.

Herbert already showed glimpses of his command in the Chargers’ season opener, a 22-10 win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Herbert completed 17 of 26 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown, managing the game with poise and efficiency. The win was an encouraging start for L.A., giving them momentum as they prepare for a challenging stretch ahead.

The Chargers will leave for Charlotte on Friday, where they’ll face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Instead of returning home after the game, the team will remain in Charlotte for the week, practicing at UNC Charlotte before heading to Pittsburgh for their Week 3 matchup against the Steelers. This extended road trip, lasting nine days, will test the team’s focus and preparation, but it also offers an opportunity for the Chargers to further bond and build on their Week 1 victory.

For Harbaugh and Herbert, this time away from Los Angeles could serve as a pivotal point in solidifying their partnership, which will be key to the Chargers’ success both in the short term and throughout the season. With Harbaugh’s admiration and Herbert’s leadership, the foundation is being set for a promising future in L.A.