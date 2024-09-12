The Los Angeles Chargers have entered a new era under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Los Angeles got the 2024 season started on a high note with a Week 1 victory over division rival Las Vegas. It looks like Harbaugh has already made a strong impression on the Chargers, including franchise QB Justin Herbert.

One example of the impact Harbaugh has had on Herbert comes from a video from Sunday. In the clip, Justin Herbert is surrounded by teammates before the game and is hyping up his teammates.

“Take care of business up front, we're all behind you guys,” Herbert said while hyping his team up before the game. “Defense, fly around and f*** s*** up. Hey, as a team we do this s***. Let's go.”

This is very different from the mild-mannered Herbert that most Chargers fans are used to seeing.

It seems that Harbaugh really put in the effort to bring out the leader within Justin Herbert.

Harbaugh also got in on hyping Herbert up before the Raiders game. One sideline clip shows an interaction between Herbert and Harbaugh that Herbert admits lasted longer than he thought it would.

“I just wasn't ready for it,” Herbert admitted. “I thought it was a moment to like, “Hey, let's go get this.' Dap up. But he hit me a couple times, and I thought that was it. And then he kept going back for more. I'll be much better the next time.”

It is great to see the Chargers get their swagger back after multiple seasons of disappointment during the Brandon Staley era.

Chargers RB JK Dobbins electric in Week 1 against the Raiders

One of the biggest standouts on the Chargers offense in Week 1, surprisingly, was RB JK Dobbins.

The former Ravens running back is coming off a season-ending ankle injury. He looked relatively explosive on both of his long rushing plays. However, he admits that he is still returning to football shape.

“I gotta' get in shape,” Dobbins said after the game, according to Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. “I thought I was in shape, but I was not.”

It's no surprise that Harbaugh sought out Dobbins in free agency. He tormented Harbaugh's Michigan squads during his college days at Ohio State, including a 2019 game where he had 211 yards and four touchdowns.

Dobbins admitted it was nice to be on the same side as Harbaugh in the NFL.

“It’s good. We are the same side now. That's all I can say, and we're going to keep working together,” Dobbins said after the game.

Harbaugh agrees that it is nice to have Dobbins on the team.

“J.K. Dobbins, what an incredible game,” Harbaugh said following the win, according to Tyler Dragon of USA Today. “Breaking those two long runs and just the tough yards.”

The Chargers will look to keep things rolling in Week 2 against a woeful Panthers squad.