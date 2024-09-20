The Los Angeles Chargers have embarked on a pivotal season. At 2-0, they are looking to keep themselves on a winning path, and everyone on the team has their method of staying focused. Whether or not that goes as far as superstition, pre-game or post-game rituals, defensive star Joey Bosa dropped another fun fact about head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Bosa's recent appearance on The Green Light with Chris Long led to a hilarious conversation about Harbaugh's unorthodox persona. Along with living in an RV following his acceptance of the Chargers' coaching job, Harbaugh also apparently “hits the cold tub” in the facility with his full outfit on.

“Yeah that's right in line with everything else he's done so far, so I believe it,” Bosa said to Long. “I don't know why this is relatable, but now he's hitting the cold tub and he just gets in full outfit.”

For reasons like these, Harbaugh has to be one of the league's most interesting coaches. His methods seem to work, no matter how bizarre or unusual. Bosa also mentioned earlier this week that Harbaugh won't even allow quarterback Justin Herbert give high-fives or smack helmets after plays to keep him healthy. Whatever Harbaugh has in mind going forward, the Chargers clearly trust him.

Joey Bosa, Jim Harbaugh have Chargers playing like a top-five defense

As the offense continues to find its rhythm this season, notably in the passing attack, the Chargers defense has been an immovable force through two weeks. They are second in the NFL, allowing 227.5 yards total yards per game, and first in total points given up (6.5). They will face another top defense in the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.

The Chargers offense has its toughest test of the season, going up against the likes of T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick. That said, the Steelers' conservative offensive game plan could be the advantage that Bosa and the Chargers need. Bosa has recorded nine tackles and two sacks and should have a great opportunity to put the pressure on quarterback Justin Fields and wreak some havoc in the ground game.

Harbaugh has done an exceptional job leaning on the rushing attack. J.K. Dobbins is leading the NFL in rushing, and the team has been able to open up opportunities between Herbert and his receivers. The defense will continue to be a focal point, and won't slow down ahead of the Week 3 matchup.