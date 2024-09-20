ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Chargers head to Pittsburgh to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers as they look to remain unbeaten through three weeks into the NFL season. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-Steelers prediction and pick.

Los Angeles (2-0) was looking like a team that was in full rebuild mode in the offseason but with new head coach Jim Harbaugh the Chargers are looking legitimate in year 1. The Chargers have been playing sound football on both sides of the ball with their offense averaging 24 ppg and 332.5 yards of offense meanwhile their defense is allowing only 6.5 ppg which is No. 1 through 2 weeks and 227.5 total yards which is good for 2nd in the NFL. They will be looking to keep the good times rolling when they head out on the road to Pittsburgh against the Steelers in the battle of the 2-0 teams.

Pittsburgh (2-0) came into this season with Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback but he has had setback after setback paving the way for Justin Fields to take over. Fields has been serviceable making mistake-free football and while he hasn't been the flashy quarterback we are accustomed to seeing he is still 2-0 and playing sound football. Fields and the Steelers will be looking to continue getting the job done when they welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to town in Week 3.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chargers-Steelers Odds

Los Angeles Chargers: +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +102

Pittsburgh Steelers: -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 35.5 (-112)

Under: 35.5 (-108)

How to Watch Chargers vs. Steelers

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Chargers' offense, led by quarterback Justin Herbert, has shown impressive efficiency in their first two games under new head coach Jim Harbaugh. Herbert's connection with receivers like Quentin Johnston, rookie Ladd McConkey, and Joshua Palmer gives the Chargers a dynamic passing attack that could challenge Pittsburgh's secondary. Additionally, the emergence of running back JK Dobbins has provided balance to the offense, making them less predictable.

Defensively, the Chargers have been stout, allowing only 13 points through two games. While their opponents (Raiders and Panthers) haven't been offensive juggernauts, holding any NFL team to such low scoring is noteworthy. The Chargers' pass rush, featuring Joey Bosa, should be able to put pressure on Justin Fields, potentially forcing turnovers.

The Steelers, while 2-0, have shown some offensive struggles, particularly in the passing game. Their wins have come against teams (Falcons and Broncos) that are not considered top-tier competition. The Chargers' improved defense under Harbaugh's regime could exploit these weaknesses.

Moreover, the Chargers' special teams, often a weakness in previous years, has shown improvement. This could be crucial in what may be a close, low-scoring affair.

While Pittsburgh's home-field advantage is significant, the Chargers' balanced attack and improved defense give them the edge. Suppose Los Angeles can establish an early lead and force Pittsburgh into a pass-heavy game plan. In that case, they should be able to control the tempo and secure a road victory, solidifying their status as early-season contenders in the AFC.

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread/Win

As we look ahead to Week 3, the Pittsburgh Steelers are poised to continue their winning streak against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers. Despite both teams entering the matchup with 2-0 records, the Steelers have several key advantages that should propel them to victory on their home turf.

Pittsburgh's defense has been nothing short of dominant, allowing just 16 total points through two games. This stingy unit, led by the formidable T.J. Watt, will pose a significant challenge for Justin Herbert and the Chargers' offense. The Steelers' ability to generate pressure and force turnovers could be the difference-maker in what's expected to be a low-scoring affair.

On the offensive side, while the Steelers haven't been explosive, they've shown efficiency when it matters most. Justin Fields has played turnover-free football, which has been crucial in their close victories. The Steelers' commitment to establishing the run game should help control the clock and keep Herbert off the field.

Home-field advantage cannot be overlooked in this matchup. Acrisure Stadium will be electric for the Steelers' home opener, providing an intimidating atmosphere for the visiting Chargers. Mike Tomlin's team has historically performed well in these situations, and there's no reason to expect anything different this Sunday.

Moreover, the Chargers' victories have come against weaker competition in the Raiders and Panthers. Facing a battle-tested Steelers team will be a significant step up in competition. Pittsburgh's experience in tight games gives them an edge in what's likely to be a closely contested match.

In a game where field position and special teams could be crucial, the Steelers have a slight advantage. Their ability to win the field position battle could prove decisive in a defensive struggle.

Ultimately, the combination of a suffocating defense, efficient offense, and the roar of the home crowd should see the Steelers emerge victorious in a tight, low-scoring game against the Chargers.

Final Chargers-Steelers Prediction & Pick

In this Week 3 matchup between two undefeated teams, the Chargers will cover the +1.5 spread against the Steelers. While Pittsburgh's defense has been stout, allowing only 16 points through two games, their offense has struggled to find consistency. The Chargers, under Jim Harbaugh, have shown a balanced attack with an improved running game led by JK Dobbins. Justin Herbert's efficiency against Cover 3 defenses could be key against Pittsburgh's scheme. Though playing at home gives the Steelers an edge, I expect the Chargers' offensive line to hold up against Pittsburgh's pass rush, allowing Los Angeles to eke out a close road victory or at least keep it within the spread.

Final Chargers-Steelers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Chargers +1.5 (-112), Under 35.5 (-108)