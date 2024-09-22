Los Angeles Chargers EDGE Joey Bosa has been ruled after sustaining a hip injury in their Week 3 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bosa came into the game dealing with a hip injury and appeared to reaggravate the injury Sunday. Bosa was a limited practice participant on Wednesday and Thursday because of a back injury. He practiced in full on Friday and wasn't listed on the final injury report.

The Chargers' top pass-rusher only played 14 snaps in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers.

The rampant injuries derailing Joey Bosa's career

After playing 16 games in 2021, the 29-year-old was limited to five games in 2022 and nine games in 2023. A groin injury that required surgery cut short his 2022 season.

Based on Bosa's talk of new head coach Jim Harbaugh on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast, he could learn a thing or two about rest and recovery.

“I don’t know why this is relatable, but now he’s been hitting the cold tub, and he just gets in full outfit — shirt still tucked in, and he’s just sitting there, belt, khakis. I’m sorry, coach. I’m like, coach, do those khakis keep a little insulation, a little warmth in there?”

Bosa also discussed his view of Justin Fields with Long ahead of this Week 3 Steelers' matchup and his evaluation of the dual-threat signal-caller.

“He is not small. Me and K-Mack [Khalil Mack] were laughing earlier in the meetings that we need to go back to pocket passer, standing-in-the-pocket-QB era, ‘cause we’re getting sick of chasing these guys all over the place,

“Kind of feel like a broken record every week. It's like, ‘What do you need to do?' And it's rush the passer, but not let him affect you on his feet, getting out of the pocket, making those crazy throws. He is a great athlete. Like, he is 6-3, 6-4, big dude. So, it's not like you're gonna be able to just like, tackle him or slap at his legs and get him down.”

Unfortunately, Bosa's laundry list of injuries kept him from taking on Fields and the rest of the Steelers offense. Even more will be on the line in Week 4 as the Chargers host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 29 at 4:25 p.m. EST.