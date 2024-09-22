The Pittsburgh Steelers enter Week Three atop the AFC North with a 2-0 record. The Steelers will look to remain undefeated when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers in their home opener on Sunday. Quarterback Justin Fields has performed well enough to keep the team competitive since taking over for an injured Russell Wilson. Should Pittsburgh continue its winning ways, Fields could potentially keep the starting job even after Wilson is healthy enough to play.

If you ask the Chargers’ Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa, that’s not necessarily a good thing. “He is not small. Me and K-Mack [Khalil Mack] were laughing earlier in the meetings that we need to go back to pocket passer, standing-in-the-pocket-QB era, ‘cause we’re getting sick of chasing these guys all over the place,” Bosa said when discussing Fields, per Anthony G. Halkias of Steeler Nation.

Fields is decidedly not small at 6’3” and 227 pounds. Although the 6’5”, 280-pound Bosa still has a distinct size advantage. Of course, if Fields gets loose on the Chargers defense it could be a long day. The former Ohio State standout boasts a blazing 4.46 40-yard dash time, compared to 4.77 for Bosa.

The Chargers’ star defender understands the best way to stop Fields from beating them is to work as a unit. “It’s a big emphasis this week to just focus on rushing together as four or five up front and trying to affect him. Get your hands up, but just trying to keep him in the pocket,” he said via Halkias.

The Steelers’ Justin Fields presents a unique problem for opposing defenses

Fields hasn’t had a breakout rushing game in the first two weeks. He picked up 57 yards on 14 carries in the Steelers Week One win over the Atlanta Falcons. And in last week’s 13-6 victory over the Denver Broncos, he was held to 27 yards on 8 rush attempts.

Meanwhile the Chargers, who are also 2-0 to start the 2024 season, have done well stopping the run. LA shut down the Las Vegas Raiders ground game in Week One and held the Carolina Panther in check in an easy 26-3 win last Sunday.

Still, Fields represents a different type of challenge. Last season he ran for 657 yards and four scores and, in 2022, Fields carried the ball 160 times for 1,143 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Even Chargers’ defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has noted the challenges of defending a mobile quarterback as the team prepares to take on Fields.

The Steelers named Wilson their starting quarterback just prior to the start of the season after he won the job in training camp. While Wilson is making progress in his recovery from a calf injury, Fields is likely to make his third straight start. And it’s possible he hangs onto the job as long as he continues to play well and the Steelers keep winning.