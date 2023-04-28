With the 21st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers selected former TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston.

Johnston, a big-bodied wideout at 6-foot-3 and 208 pounds with a great mix of size, speed, and vertical explosiveness, projects to be quite the weapon for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

In fact, many have locked in on how the Texas native could be an outstanding deep threat in the NFL, including Chargers head coach Brandon Staley (h/t ESPN‘s Lindsey Thiry):

“He’s a weapon to score the ball any time that he touches it…. he can do it in the deep part of the field… after the catch… also an outstanding player outside the red line.”

Johnston finished his career at TCU with 2,190 receiving yards on 19.0 yard per catch average and 14 touchdowns. With those numbers, Johnston lands at fifth all-time in yards per catch in the Big 12 Conference, with three of the players in front of him already having been drafted by the NFL (two in the second round) and the other projected to be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

All that to say, though Johnston was the highest selection of those players, he definitely has the potential to make a real impact for the Chargers.

Here’s what Chargers general manager Tom Telesco had to say about the pick, per Eric Smith of chargers.com: