Multiple rookies have already left a strong first impression on their respective teams, including Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston.

Johnston has been a regular at the Chargers’ OTAs. He has continued to learn the ins and outs of Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s playbook, and he has built early chemistry with Justin Herbert.

Quentin Johnston making this snag look EASY 😳 The Chargers rookie WR has reportedly been “impressive” so far at Chargers practices. Justin Herbert has himself yet another WEAPON. pic.twitter.com/RPcO6zTEky — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) June 1, 2023

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has kept a close watch on Johnston during the team’s OTAs. While Allen sees that Johnston still has much to learn ahead of the 2023 season, he believes that there is plenty of potential for just what the former TCU standout can accomplish in his upcoming run in Los Angeles.

“He's a phenomenal athlete,” Allen said during a press conference at the Chargers’ OTAs. “Obviously, he's having the struggles of the NFL — terminology, splits, knowing where to line up. It comes with it, it's only three weeks in. His athletic ability is through the roof.

“I can't wait for him to understand what's going on and really have the confidence to line up and go play fast.”

Moore closely worked with Johnston during the first two weeks of the Chargers’ OTAs, and there is much that excites him about the versatile wideout.

“Obviously, the physical component of it is really evident, just his ability to make plays,” Moore said during a press conference at the Chargers’ OTAs. “From a physical standpoint: size, height, weight, speed. His range catching the football, when you get out here on the field, and you start seeing him catch passes, his range is really, really tremendous. I think the other thing that we've, obviously, highlighted is his ability to make plays after the catch.

“I think you can certainly see that, his suddenness, to get in and out of brakes once he catches the ball, the transitioning into a runner, I think that will be really big for him.”

Johnston bolstered his NFL Draft stock over his three-season run at TCU, where he recorded 115 receptions and 2,190 receiving yards. The Chargers selected him with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Chargers’ OTAs schedule will continue on June 6.