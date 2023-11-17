Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is excited to play at Lambeau Field for the first time in his career

For the first time in his career, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will play the Green Bay Packers. The game will take place in Lambeau, meaning Herbert will play for the first time at one of the most iconic stadiums in all of sports.

“There's just something about Lambeau and the history behind it,” Herbert said. “hoping for a nice weather day,” via The Athletic's Daniel Popper.

Lambeau Field is the second oldest stadium in the NFL, only behind the Chicago Bears' Soldier Field. The Packers have played at the stadium since 1957 and the field has held many iconic games over the years, including the Ice Bowl versus the Dallas Cowboys. The stadium was named after Packers legendary player-coach Curly Lambeau, who led the team to six NFL titles in the first 25 years of the NFL's existence.

Outside of the stadium, the whole of Green Bay is a historic football town. The streets are named after famous Packers players and coaches like Bart Starr and Vince Lombardi while the city is known as “Titletown.” Overall, the Packers have won a combined thirteen titles, including six with Lambeau, five with Lombardi, and one each with quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers.

Despite the history, the Packers have been far from that standard this season. In Jordan Love's first year at quarterback, the team is just 3-6. At 4-5, Justin Herbert and the Chargers are also having a down-year, and come off of a gutting 41-38 loss to the Detroit Lions. Even so, the Chargers should be able to beat the Packers given their strength on offense, particularly at the quarterback position.